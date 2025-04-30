Princess Diana charmed the world with her style and personality, and Hollywood celebrities were no exception. A new book, Dianaworld: An Obsession, published on April 29, documents Princess Diana's life and carries anecdotes that are not known to the world. One such incident involves Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere.

The book by Edward White talks about a party in the 1990s during which Gere and Stallone got into a fight over Princess Diana. People reported that the incident about the "Diana effect" was revealed by Elton John's husband, David Furnish.

The book states that Elton John often witnessed "the Diana Effect," described in the book as a phenomenon whereby straight men “seemed to completely lose their minds in her presence.”

The incident happened at a house party that happened sometime in the mid-­1990s. Diana was separated from Charles at the time. Elton John recalled seeing Sylvester Stallone arrive “with the express intention of picking Diana up”. However, he came across Richard Gere and Princess Diana in "rapt conversation".

John’s husband, David Furnish, is quoted in the book as saying that he later came upon Stallone and Gere settling their differences over Diana "by having a fist-­fight.” Stallone is said to have stated that he wouldn't have "bothered turning up if he’d known that 'Prince f------ Charming was gonna be here'."

Princess Diana's charm won over many

Tessa Baring of the Barnardo’s children’s charity tells of another incident where Stallone wanted to sit next to Princess Diana at an event, but a little girl bagged that seat. Stallone “really, really wanted to come and sit next to the Princess of Wales,” said Baring.

She adds that Princess Diana found a way to make both of them feel included and leaned over to ask Stallone questions on Tracy's behalf. She asked the actor, “Tracy and I want to know if you’re married," and asked more questions in a similar fashion.

Hasnat Khan, the surgeon who was reportedly in a relationship with Princess Diana from 1995 to 1997, seemed immune to the Diana Effect, and this was one reason she was drawn to him, the book states.

The book details several more interesting incidents from Princess Diana's life.