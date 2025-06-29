/Priyanka Chopra’s family hosts Heads of State screening in India, actress sends love

Actress Priyanka Chopra's latest Hollywood movie, Heads of State, has been receiving positive reviews since its release, following early screenings before it hits Amazon Prime Video this July. To show their support, Priyanka's family in India hosted a special screening of the film, and the actress shared that she missed them all. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth Chopra, and sister-in-law, Neelam Upadhyaya, hosted the event and shared a picture of them posing in front of a poster for Heads of State on Instagram. Priyanka replied, “When your family hosts a screening back home. FOMO. Miss you all.”

What is Heads of State about?

The movie is directed by Ilya Naishuller, known for helming action films like Hardcore Henry and Nobody. In the movie, John Cena stars as Will Derringer, a former action movie star turned President of the United States of America, who must put aside his rivalry with Idris Elba's Sam Clarke, a former commando turned Prime Minister of the UK, after they are both targeted by assassins. Priyanka Chopra plays Noel Bisset, a senior MI6 agent who is tasked with protecting them from themselves and their would-be killers.

The project was officially announced in 2023, and filming began in London in May 2023 and wrapped in June 2024. The movie boasts an impressive supporting cast that includes Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, and Clare Foster. Action fans all over the world can watch Heads of State on July 2nd on Prime Video.

What’s next for Priyanka?

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has two Hollywood projects in her line-up. The first is an action movie, The Bluff, set in the 19th-century Caribbean, where Priyanka plays a former pirate who must protect her family after her past catches up with her. The second is the comedy film Judgment Day, where she will star alongside Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, and Regina Hall.