Priyanka Chopra Jonas calls out fake ‘Virgin Wife’ quote making the rounds online

Actress Priyanka Chopra called out a fake quote that was being attributed to her by The Brief India, which states, “Don't look for a virgin as wife. Get a woman with good manners. Virginity ends in one night, but manners last forever.” Priyanka quickly called out the claims and urged her fans not to believe such statements: “This is not me, my quote or my voice. Just because it's online, doesn't make it true. Creating fake content is now an easy way to achieve virality. None of the links or ‘sources’ attached to this claim, or many others online, are real or credible. Take a minute to cross-check such content and don't believe everything you scroll past. Stay safe online.”

Multiple global projects in the pipeline

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has a lot of projects in her lineup. The first will be the upcoming action comedy Head of State, where she will star alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Then she will be playing the lead in the period action-adventure film The Bluff, where she will be sharing the screen with Karl Urban. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, Priyanka plays a former pirate who must protect her family after her past catches up with her.

Return to Indian cinema

The actress will be making her big comeback to Indian cinema soon. She will be reprising her role in Krrish 4, the next instalment in the Bollywood superhero franchise, where she will be joined by Hrithik Roshan, who will be making his directorial debut with the film. The movie is currently in pre-production.

Finally, she will be starring alongside Mahesh Babu in RRR director S.S. Rajamouli's new project. The movie has a reported budget of ₹1000 crores ($110 million), making it the most expensive Indian movie ever made. SSMB29 will be a two-parter, globe-trotting adventure to find the legendary Sanjivani plant from Hindu mythology.