/Priyanka Chopra lost a part of her eyebrow while performing a stunt on Heads Of State

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her next Hollywood film Heads Of State. The film also features John Cena and Idris Elba and Priyanka plays an intelligence operative tasked with protecting two heads of state—the President of the United States and the Prime Minister of the UK. The actor has performed some heavy-duty action in the film, but almost lost an eyebrow while filming action sequences.



Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared some memorable and interesting insight while speaking to Jimmy Fallon, recently on his show. While conversing with her favourite American TV show host, she dived deep into the making of the film, the pranks that were pulled on her, how she attempted to break the ice between her co-stars Idris Elba and John Cena and unveiled her most memorable injury from the sets of the film.





Priyanka shared an exclusive image and revealed how she lost a chunk of her eyebrow while on a mission to save the world.



“The camera has a matte box, and I was supposed to roll on the floor and fall, and it was raining. And the camera was supposed to come in close to me. So the camera operator came in a little bit closer–I came in a little bit closer, and it took out a chunk of my eyebrow. Could have been my eye, so I was very grateful that it wasn't. I just put surgical glue on there, stuck it. Finished my day, because I did not want to come back and shoot in the rain again,” Priyanka

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the action-comedy film Heads of State stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles and also features Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, and Sarah Niles in pivotal roles. The much-awaited film is a thrilling ride full of action, humor, and surprises, which will premiere on Prime Video on July 2.