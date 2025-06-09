/Priyanka Chopra shares warm family photos as Miley Cyrus admits she is still 'into' her ex Nick Jonas

Is Priyanka Chopra's latest post with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti a response to singer Miley Cyrus? Priyanka took to Instagram to post family moments featuring her husband and daughter as they spent time in New York.



The post comes a day after Miley Cyrus admitted in an interview that she was still into her ex- Nick Jonas.

Priyanka posts photos with family



In the first picture, the couple can be seen sitting in a boat while Priyanka carries Malti in her lap. Another image showed Priyanka and Nick posing for a group picture with their friends. The series featured a snap of the Chopra-Jonas family taking a walk by the river. A photo also features Malti playing with makeup and other children.



In the caption, she simply wrote, "May," with a hi, angel and kiss emoji. Nick's brother Franklin dropped a comment, writing, "Fam Fam".

Miley Cyrus talks of ex Nick Jonas



Priyanka's post came a day after singer Miley Cyrus admitted that she is still "into" her ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas.



During an appearance on the Every Single Album podcast, the singer candidly confessed, “I like Nick; I'm into him."



But the singer also acknowledged Nick being happily married. "He's married with children. We're all moving on. Everything is good in the world," said Cyrus.



Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas dated between 2006 and 2007. The couple briefly rekindled their romance in 2009.



Miley had earlier divulged the reason behind their break-up and said he chose to go on a tour with his brothers instead of performing with her. “He was, like, separating himself from the Disney thing, and I wanted him to take me on the tour. Like, 'Why don't we do it together? I don't understand why you're leaving me.”

After her split from Nick Jonas, Miley Cyrus found love with Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth. The couple got married in 2018 but divorced two years later. Since then, Miley has been romantically linked with reality star Kaitlynn Carter and singer Cody Simpson before getting together with Maxx Morando, whom she has been dating for the last 4 years.



Nick Jonas got married to Priyanka Chopra in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in 2021.