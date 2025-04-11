Chhorii 2 Movie Review: In Vishal Furia’s Chhorri 2, metaphors stand tall. Long steel chains, deep wells, extended veils, flickering lights and a never-ending maze - all signifying the horrors of being a woman in a man’s world.

Advertisment

Chhorii 2 Movie Review

Its protagonist fights misogyny, patriarchy, blind faith, superstitions and age-old evil of child marriages among other societal beliefs. But in the quest of delivering social messages, the spooks take a massive hit.

Plot of Chhorii 2

Advertisment

Seven years after the events of Chhorii, Sakshi (Nushrratt Bharrucha) is happily staying with her daughter Ishani (Hardika Das). The 7-year-old girl suffers from a rare condition where she gets instantly burnt in the sun and so, darkness is her ally. She’s either at home or covered top to bottom when stepping out. But one fateful night, revenge and vengeance claw their way into their happy little world.

G20 Movie Review: Viola Davis and Antony Starr can't save this boring Die Hard clone

The mother-daughter duo is now back in the same cursed village and sugarcane fields they once fled. They are trapped in a cave where there’s an Adimanav, who feeds on ‘seva’ and ‘samarpan’ from young girls, a Daasi maa (Soha Ali Khan) who aides the caveman in his ‘healing’ quest, young and old torchbearers of toxic misogyny, and corpses gunning for revenge, among other elements.

Advertisment

Chhorii 2 : Release date, teaser and cast - everything you need to know about the horror thriller

What primarily worked for Chhorii when it released in 2021 was that it balanced the chills and thrills with its messaging about female infanticide. But the sequel fails to do just that. The weight of its social commentary is unfortunately borne by its thrills - that rarely get you to the edge of your seat. The supernatural characters, too, fail to evoke any horrors.

Battle between two women

Chhorii 2 attempts to juxtapose the battles of its two women - Sakshi and Daasi - and that’s where much of its potential lies. Nushrratt Bharrucha is convincing as a mother going pillar to post to rescue her daughter and fighting on behalf of all those who’ve been wronged. She musters the strength of them all and puts on a fierce show. Soha Ali Khan delivers a decent performance as the supernatural Daasi - one does wish her character had more agency, though.

Nushrratt Bharuccha recounts how she escaped the deadly Hamas attack on Israel: Watch

Hardika Sharma is impressive in her part and her scenes with both Sakshi and Daasi are executed well. The characters of Samar (Gashmeer Mahajani), who plays the police officer supporting Sakshi and Ishani, and Adimanav, who the entire village is trying to appease, lose steam soon enough. While it’s understandable that societal beliefs are the story’s main villains, a powerful supernatural villainous character would’ve done no harm.

The film’s pulse lies in its messaging, cinematography and production - particularly in a scene where Sakshi finds herself lost in a maze in a dungeon. It’s powerful and reflective of the societal shackles women find themselves trapped in - but alas, just like the film, the scene runs long enough to bore you out of it.

Where to watch Chhorii 2? (OTT Platform)

Chhorii 2 is streaming on Prime Video.

Soha Ali Khan appreciates hubby Kunal Kemmu's work in 'Abhay 3'