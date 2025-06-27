/F1: The Movie review- Brad Pitt takes you on a exhilarating yet predictable ride

When you combine two of the most popular entities of the world – Brad Pitt and Formula One racing- in a film, you can expect it be a big blockbuster hit. One of the most popular stars of Hollywood, Pitt has been credited with some of the biggest hits of all time and earned an Oscar award for his performance. The man splashing comes back in F1: The Movie as a Sony Hayes, a rule breaker, a has-been driver who left the circuit years back after a freak accident. When Sony is pulled back into the circuit- this time by an old friend and fellow rider (Javier Bardem in a delightful role) and Sony has to face his demons, move past personal setback, and even befriend a weary rookie driver (Damson Idris) to win F1.



Helmed by Joseph Kosinski, F1: The Movie has all the aspects that make for a summer blockbuster. It takes Racing fans on the circuit, it presents Brad Pitt in all his glory, it talks of an underdog who rises to the occasion and it talks of friendship and brotherhood. However, the film’s predictability takes away a lot of its soul. One always expects a film of this scale to evoke a range of emotions. While F1: The Movie is exhilarating, it lacks the emotional depth.

Plot of F1: The Movie

Former Formula One diver Sony Hayes now leads a isolated, reckless life. While he is still winning races in F3 and F2 ciruit, the glorious days of driving on circuit especially in F1 is a thing of the past. On the behest of fellow rider and owner of team APEX GP Ruben, Sony joins the team to revive the team after its dismal performance poses threat of a take over for its owner. Sony is introduced to the team as the second driver, which leads to clashes with rookie driver Joshua Pearce. Joshua has worked hard to be where he is and does not want to loose his spot at the first driver of APXGP and Sony’s turbulent past involving ganbling and freak accident, makes him and team director Kate McKenna and others sceptyical of the new recruit. Is Sony able to over come his limitations? Does he manage to help his friend to keep the team? Does Joshua lose his spot as the first driver? F1: The Movie not only explores a team journey but of all the individuals involved with the team and thir personal struggles which has led them to the circuit. Everyone is there to to prove a point, to win over, to prove their naysayers wrong.

What works

Filming a F1 race from a driver’s and a team perspective is tricky but the film cinematographer Claudio Miranda who has earlier worked with Krosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, makes this film an immersive experience. The film’s camera takes you inside the world of Formula One, its fast paced- nerve racking races which make or break people’s career. The film is a treat for all racing enthusuaists. Not only does create a world of realism, it also has brief cameos by several prominent F1 drivers included Louis Hamilton, who serves as the co-producer of the film.



Pitt plays the maverick, vagabond and slightly disdain driver to perfection. He is charming, knows he can have his way with the ladies including the team’s technical director but is consious of his limitations and age. He is also a man who feels his prime and glory days are over and hence reluctant to join back. At one point, while contemplating about getting back on the circuit he reasons to a friendly waitress that is not about the money. “Then what is it about?” she questions -which forms the crux of the film. For Sony it indeed isn’t about the money but about proving his critics right, to prove his father right.



While the film is all about Brad Pitt’s character and the makers know well how to capitalize on his charm and superstardom, actors Javier Bardem, Damson Idris, and Kerry Condon too play their parts well.

What does not work

The film is by the makers who made Top Gun: Maverick- a film that reignited the passion of flying for many, that put Tom Cruise back on the popularity charts and a film that helped Hollywood revive itself post pandemic. Tom Gun Maverick also left most fans emotional. However, F1:The Movie lacks that emotional depth. Sure, one gets an adrenaline rush which watching Pitt strategize and drive in the circuit, but the predictable course of the film leaves you empty. Not much time is invested in talking of Pitt’s character’s past. There was an accident which could have left him dead, we are told but the trauma that has stayed on is never fully developed or addressed. Or why Kate needs to win or why Joshua is insecure of an old rusty driver. A lot of questions are left unanswered

Final verdict

F1: The Movie is typically for racing enthusiasts. It has a lot for even those who do not know much about racing. It has its moments, it gives an inside view of the business behind one of the most expensive sports of all time. But if you are thinking of an emotional crescendo with this one- that ‘ain’t happenin’.