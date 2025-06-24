This is not a drill! Tom Cruise comes to cheer pal Brad Pitt’s at F1: The Movie’s London premiere

The two ruled hearts and box office in the 1990s and early 2000s and on Monday, Tom Cruise reunited with Brad Pitt on the red carpet premiere of the latter's film F1: The Movie.
Brad Pitt’s highly anticipated film F1: The Movie is days away from release. While fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film, they had reasons to rejoice as the film’s London premiere on Monday brought Hollywood two iconic stars- Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise- together under the same roof.
Cruise was present to cheer for the film’s cast and crew at F1: The Movie’s London premiere and posed with Pitt for the shutterbugs. The two actors, considered superstars who ruled the box office in the 1990s and early 2000s, chatted, laughed, and shared a hug as they posed on the red carpet together.
An excited Cruise took to Instagram later to share photos of the night. Cruise captioned the post as, “Great night at the movies with my friends!! You guys crushed it!!” F1: The Movie's official page re-shared Tom Cruise's post with a Top Gun twist. The team wrote, "Maverick and Sonny”. In the all-time hit Top Gun, Tom Cruise played the role of Lt. Pete Mitchell. His call name was - Maverick.
Cruise and Pitt had famously worked together in Neil Jordan's horror classic Interview With the Vampire in 1994. The two have not featured in any movie since then. Their red carpet reunion comes weeks after Pitt stated that he would work with Cruise again on one condition- that he doesn’t have to ‘hang off planes’ like Cruise recently did in Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning.
F1: The Movie has been directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film has been backed by Jerry Bruckheimer. It also stars Javier Bardem and Damson Idris. This is Kosinski and Bruckheimer’s first collaboration after the mammoth hit Top Gun: Maverick, which starred Tom Cruise in the lead.
Pitt has co-produced the film. Earlier in an interview, Pitt said about the movie: "I've got to say it's just great to be here. We're just having such a laugh, such a laugh, time of my life. I would be a guy who raced in the 90s. He has a horrible crash and kind of cr**s out and disappears and then is racing in other disciplines. Then his friend, played by Javier Bardem, is the team owner. They're the last place team, they're 21, 22 on the grid, they've never scored a point, and they have a young phenom played by Damson Idri,s and he brings me in as kind of a Hail Mary, and hijinks ensure."