LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's reunion at F1 London premiere has our hearts racing

This is not a drill! Tom Cruise comes to cheer pal Brad Pitt’s at F1: The Movie’s London premiere

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Jun 24, 2025, 15:11 IST | Updated: Jun 24, 2025, 15:11 IST

The two ruled hearts and box office in the 1990s and early 2000s and on Monday, Tom Cruise reunited with Brad Pitt on the red carpet premiere of the latter's film F1: The Movie. 

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt
1 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt’s highly anticipated film F1: The Movie is days away from release. While fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film, they had reasons to rejoice as the film’s London premiere on Monday brought Hollywood two iconic stars- Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise- together under the same roof.

Tom Cruise attends London premiere of F1: The Movie
2 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Tom Cruise attends London premiere of F1: The Movie

Cruise was present to cheer for the film’s cast and crew at F1: The Movie’s London premiere and posed with Pitt for the shutterbugs. The two actors, considered superstars who ruled the box office in the 1990s and early 2000s, chatted, laughed, and shared a hug as they posed on the red carpet together.

‘Great night at the movies with my friends’
3 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

‘Great night at the movies with my friends’

An excited Cruise took to Instagram later to share photos of the night. Cruise captioned the post as, “Great night at the movies with my friends!! You guys crushed it!!” F1: The Movie's official page re-shared Tom Cruise's post with a Top Gun twist. The team wrote, "Maverick and Sonny”. In the all-time hit Top Gun, Tom Cruise played the role of Lt. Pete Mitchell. His call name was - Maverick.

Reunion after decades
4 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Reunion after decades

Cruise and Pitt had famously worked together in Neil Jordan's horror classic Interview With the Vampire in 1994. The two have not featured in any movie since then. Their red carpet reunion comes weeks after Pitt stated that he would work with Cruise again on one condition- that he doesn’t have to ‘hang off planes’ like Cruise recently did in Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning.

About F1: The Movie
5 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

About F1: The Movie

F1: The Movie has been directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film has been backed by Jerry Bruckheimer. It also stars Javier Bardem and Damson Idris. This is Kosinski and Bruckheimer’s first collaboration after the mammoth hit Top Gun: Maverick, which starred Tom Cruise in the lead.

Brad Pitt, the producer
6 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Brad Pitt, the producer

Pitt has co-produced the film. Earlier in an interview, Pitt said about the movie: "I've got to say it's just great to be here. We're just having such a laugh, such a laugh, time of my life. I would be a guy who raced in the 90s. He has a horrible crash and kind of cr**s out and disappears and then is racing in other disciplines. Then his friend, played by Javier Bardem, is the team owner. They're the last place team, they're 21, 22 on the grid, they've never scored a point, and they have a young phenom played by Damson Idri,s and he brings me in as kind of a Hail Mary, and hijinks ensure."

Trending Photo

From US-Taliban Peace Agreement to Iran-Israel ceasefire: 5 times Qatar proved itself as master mediator in conflicts
6

From US-Taliban Peace Agreement to Iran-Israel ceasefire: 5 times Qatar proved itself as master mediator in conflicts

From Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi to Eoin Morgan, meet 5 cricketers who’ve played for more than one country
5

From Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi to Eoin Morgan, meet 5 cricketers who’ve played for more than one country

This is not a drill! Tom Cruise comes to cheer pal Brad Pitt’s at F1: The Movie’s London premiere
6

This is not a drill! Tom Cruise comes to cheer pal Brad Pitt’s at F1: The Movie’s London premiere

Happy Birthday Messi: From hat-trick in El Clasico to signing first contract on napkin. Check 7 unknown facts
7

Happy Birthday Messi: From hat-trick in El Clasico to signing first contract on napkin. Check 7 unknown facts

Panchayat to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: 7 Must-watch movies and shows of Jitendra Kumar
8

Panchayat to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: 7 Must-watch movies and shows of Jitendra Kumar