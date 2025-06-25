/Brad Pitt opens up about attending Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: ‘Needed rebooting’

Brad Pitt has for the first time spoken about a crucial chapter of his life-which has so far been widely discussed in court filings and in the press. Brad appeared on a recent episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast series. The actor spoke for the first time about his alcohol addiction and recounted his first Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting. Brad reportedly went for the first AA meeting amid a very messy divorce proceeding from his ex Angelina Jolie.

‘Needed to wake the f***k up’

Recounting the time he attended the AA meeting, Brad, 61 said that the wake-up call was much needed especially after keeping his struggle with addiction private. “I needed rebooting,” he confessed. “I needed to wake the fuck up in some areas.”

The Oscar-winning actor’s frank admission even surprised Shepard who recalled the surreal experience of having the actor in the room.

“A bazillion famous people” had attended that same meeting, Shepard said, but none had the overwhelming presence of Brad Pitt.



“You were so f**king honest,” Shepard told him. “I was like, he must have a stubbornness like I have, which is like, ‘Yeah, all this is going on, but I refuse to let it stop me be a person.’” Shepard, too, has attended AA meetings.

Brad said he did not see it that way and instead described himself as broken and desperate. “I was pretty much on my back, on my knees,” he said. “I was really open to… I was trying anything that anyone threw at me. It was a particularly difficult time.”

Brad admitted that while he was nervous initially but the room’s raw honesty helped him pour his heart out.

“Everyone was so open, it gave me permission in a way to go, ‘OK, I’m going to step out on this edge and see what happens.’ Then I just really grew to love it.”



The actor said the experience was in stark contrast to his upbringing in Missouri’s Ozarks, where emotional suppression was the norm and “everything’s great” was a default response to pain.

Brad Pitt’s battle with alcohol came under the spotlight due to an infamous altercation with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie during a family trip on a private jet in 2016. The incident ultimately led to the collapse of his marriage.



Legal filings during the divorce claimed that he had assaulted Jolie and two of their children during the flight. Both the FBI and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services investigated, and eventually decided not to pursue charges.