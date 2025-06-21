/F1: Has Bridgerton star Simone Ashley been removed from Brad Pitt starrer? Director Joseph Kosinski responds

Brad Pitt's most-anticipated film F1's release is just a week away and the makers are facing backlash for a certain reason. Several reports have surfaced that the Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, best known for her role as Kate Sharma, has been removed from the film. As the film gets ready to hit the big screens, it turns out that Simone's part has been cut out. The director of F1 has now come out and addressed the matter as to why she didn't make it to the final cut.

Director of F1 responds to Simone Ashley's removal, fans react

According to a report in PEOPLE, the director of F1, Joseph Kosinski said, "It happens in every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use. There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn't make it into the final cut. But, Simone, she's an incredible talent, an incredible actress, an incredible singer and I would love to work with her again". Simone Ashley is yet to respond to the matter.

But, fans of Simone Ashley did not take the news well and bashed the makers but playing dirty with her, despite promoting the film a few weeks ago. One user wrote, "Simone Ashley consistently being excluded in Hollywood, from Bridgerton to F1, hurts my heart. She is so talented, is so kind, works so hard, and remains humble, yet she is always paid in the dust to the point where it's become incredibly malicious".

Another user wrote, "You know what? I feel like we don’t talk enough about Simone Ashley being in the f1 movie- like she might be the only reason I will pay to go see that film and not wait for it to be available (that’s not true I also want to make fun of brad pitt with popcorn".

"Super disappointed that they cut Simone Ashley's role, the only female POC, in the F1 film. So they cut a romantic subplot between two POC that was appropriate and instead kept the inappropriate relationship between two colleagues. Gotttttt ittttt".

All about F1

F1 is about the character that Brad Pitt plays as Formula 1 racer Sonny Hayes, who partners with and mentors rookie teammate Joshua Pearce (Idris) on a fictional Formula 1 APXGP team. Javier Bardem plays the team boss.