/F1: Has Bridgerton star Simone Ashley been removed from Brad Pitt starrer? Director Joseph Kosinski responds

The director of F1 has addressed the rumours of Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley being removed from Brad Pitt starrer. The film is scheduled to be released this month.
Brad Pitt's most-anticipated film F1's release is just a week away and the makers are facing backlash for a certain reason. Several reports have surfaced that the Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, best known for her role as Kate Sharma, has been removed from the film. As the film gets ready to hit the big screens, it turns out that Simone's part has been cut out. The director of F1 has now come out and addressed the matter as to why she didn't make it to the final cut.
According to a report in PEOPLE, the director of F1, Joseph Kosinski said, "It happens in every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use. There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn't make it into the final cut. But, Simone, she's an incredible talent, an incredible actress, an incredible singer and I would love to work with her again". Simone Ashley is yet to respond to the matter.
But, fans of Simone Ashley did not take the news well and bashed the makers but playing dirty with her, despite promoting the film a few weeks ago. One user wrote, "Simone Ashley consistently being excluded in Hollywood, from Bridgerton to F1, hurts my heart. She is so talented, is so kind, works so hard, and remains humble, yet she is always paid in the dust to the point where it's become incredibly malicious".
Another user wrote, "You know what? I feel like we don’t talk enough about Simone Ashley being in the f1 movie- like she might be the only reason I will pay to go see that film and not wait for it to be available (that’s not true I also want to make fun of brad pitt with popcorn".
"Super disappointed that they cut Simone Ashley's role, the only female POC, in the F1 film. So they cut a romantic subplot between two POC that was appropriate and instead kept the inappropriate relationship between two colleagues. Gotttttt ittttt".
F1 is about the character that Brad Pitt plays as Formula 1 racer Sonny Hayes, who partners with and mentors rookie teammate Joshua Pearce (Idris) on a fictional Formula 1 APXGP team. Javier Bardem plays the team boss.
The film F1 is directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski. The film is produced by Brad Pitt, Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton for his Dawn Appolo Films, Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman for Jerry Bruckheimer Films, and Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. The film is made in collaboration with Formula 1. Ehren Kruger, who worked with Kosinski on Top Gun: Maverick, wrote the screenplay. At the moment, F1 is in talks for distribution in Warner Bros. Pictures internationally on June 25, 2025, and in North America on June 27, 2025.