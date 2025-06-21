/Happy Gilmore 2: Adam Sandler to make his return to green, makers announce release date

Adam Sandler will be once again back to tickle the bones of everyone. The Hollywood star will be reprising the titular role in the second installment of Happy Gilmore. The makers have finally announced the release date for the sequel of the beloved 1996 sports comedy. However, for the direction, instead of Dennis Dugan, it has been helmed by Kyla Newacheck, best known for his works including Murder Mystery and What We Do in the Shadows. Known when and where can you watch Happy Gilmore 2.

Happy Gilmore 2 release date was announced, fans react

Streaming giant Netflix took to its social media handles and announced the release date with the poster of Adam Sandler with hockey in his hand. Along with the poster, the caption read, "He is happy to be back...Watch Happy Gilmore 2 out on July 25, only on Netflix".

Soon after the date and poster was unveiled, excited fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "If you didn't think the original was hilarious, and you don't still quote it, you probably aren't fun to have around". Another user wrote, "I'm convinced that Adam Sandler is just making movies to put his family and friends in. His daughter has not acted in anything except his movies". "Looks like the films are done and we have to wait until the end of July? Lol", wrote the third user.

Happy Gilmore 2: Plot, cast, and more

Happy Gilmore 2 will reportedly have feature appearances from professional golfers Keegan Bradley, Bryson DeChambeau, John Daly, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, and Collin Morikawa. Additionally, the cast includes newcomers Bad Bunny, Kym Whitley, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Scott Mescudi, Margaret Qualley, Benny Safdie, and Nick Swardson.