/28 Years Later X review: Netizens declare Ralph Fiennes-Aaron Taylor Johnson starrer an 'absolute classic'

Zombie and post-apocalyptic movies have always intrigued netizens despite being freaky and bizarre. Several movies in the past be it from Hollywood or Bollywood, have always had the attention for the same virus story, be it Resident Evil or World War Z. However, there is one more movie, for which fans have been eagerly waiting, ie, 28 Years Later, which is the third installment in the 28 Days Later franchise. The film which was released today, fans soon took to social media platforms to give their verdict. Let's know what is their view on the horror thriller.

Netizens reaction to horror film 28 Years Later

28 Years Later featuring Ralph Fiennes and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in key roles was one of the most-awaited horror films. Several fans liked the film but at the same time confused as to why was it uneven in a few scenes. One user wrote, "Browsing reviews for 28 Years Later, and this person is disappointed that the film focuses on the people who have lived through the destruction of everything they ever knew and loved instead of the guilt-free massacring of dehumanized persons because they're not 'people' anymore".

Another user wrote, “Rating (4.25/5) #28YearsLater...An extremely bold and technically brilliant film with 10/10 cinematography and score. However, it will have polarising reactions for sure. (1/6)”

"28 Years Later Review:28 Years Later is one of the strongest zombie movies I’ve seen in some time. Took some getting used to, but it had a cool natural style, great acting, and lots of fun zombie gore! Some pacing issues but I’m excited for more, go see it...9/10 | 4.5 Stars", wrote the third user.

Another user wrote, "#28YearsLater both subverted and exceeded all my expectations. Gorgeously shot, full of outstanding performances and the type of nail-biting thrills and dynamic editing we’ve come to expect from this franchise, it still manages to be surprising in all the best ways. 5/5".

All about 28 Years Later

28 Years Later is the third installment after 28 Days Later in 2002 and 28 Weeks Later in 2007. 28 Years Later tells the story of a group of survivors who have escaped from the rage virus and are living on a small island. Still living in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some think of getting out. When one of them decides to venture into the dark heart of the mainland, he soon discovers a mutation that has spread to not only the infected but also to the survivors as well.