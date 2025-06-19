/F1 star Damson Idris responds to Black Panther 3 speculation and says he is open to playing T'Challa.



Damson Idris, who is playing a leading role alongside Brad Pitt in F1, responded to recent rumours that he is one of the actors that Marvel Studios has approached to take over the role of T'Challa in Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 3. The late Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away in 2018 after a long battle with cancer, brought the iconic superhero to life in Captain America: Civil War and then went on to star in 2018's Black Panther, which went on to gross over $1.35billion at the box office and was nominated for seven awards at the 91st Academy Awards and won three.

Damson Idris reacts to Marvel casting rumour

The rumours stem from recent reports that claim that the role will be recast after the events of Avengers: Doomsday. In a recent interview with EW, Damson Idris was asked to answer yes or no to their questions and was asked: “There’s some speculation out there in the universe that you could be cast as the next Black Panther. Have you had any conversations about that? Yes or no?”

To which he responded by saying "Yes-no!" When asked if he was open to taking on the role, he responded by saying "Yes."

Speculation about T’Challa’s legacy continues

Earlier during the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios said they did not plan to recast the role, so there might be a chance the rumours of recasting could be about casting an actor to play T'Challa's son, who will take over the mantle from Letitia Wright's Shuri, who took over the role of Wakanda's protector during the events of Black Panther 2.

Black Panther 3 is currently in its scripting stages, so it will be a while before we can know if the rumours hold any merit.

Damson Idris stars alongside Brad Pitt in F1

Meanwhile, director Joseph Kosinski's F1 has been getting rave reviews from early screenings. Brad Pitt plays the role of Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver who is given another shot at returning to the sport.

Damson Idris plays the role of Joshua "Noah" Pearce, a young hot-shot rookie on Pitt's team. The supporting cast of the movie includes Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Javier Bardem, and Kim Bodnia. F1 will be released worldwide on 27 June 2025.

