Director Ryan Coogler, currently promoting his upcoming vampire film Sinners, has provided an update on Black Panther 3 and shared his enthusiasm for working with Denzel Washington. The legendary actor confirmed last year that he would be part of the film, sparking widespread speculation about his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Denzel Washington’s role in Black Panther 3

Marvel producer Nate Moore previously stated that while Washington’s role has not yet been decided, the studio is open to letting the actor choose the character he wants to portray.

Speaking about the collaboration, Coogler said, "I’m dying to work with Denzel, and I’m hoping we can make that happen. I have every intention of working with him in this movie, and as long as he’s interested, it’s going to happen." He described Washington as a “living legend” and a “great mentor,” adding, “He’s all about looking out for us.”

When asked about the timeline for Black Panther 3, Coogler reassured fans, saying, “Not long.”

Black Panther 3's X-Men connection

According to insider reports, Black Panther 3 will be set within Marvel’s planned Mutant Saga, which unfolds after Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that various X-Men characters will appear in side roles and cameos across upcoming MCU projects, leading up to a full-fledged X-Men film after Secret Wars in 2027.

However, fans may not have to wait that long to see Denzel Washington in the MCU. The actor is expected to make his debut in one of the upcoming Avengers movies before Black Panther 3 hits theatres.

