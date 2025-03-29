A brand new trailer and poster for the second part of The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 has been released, with the new episodes set to premiere this April. The teaser also offers a brief glimpse of the new opening theme song, Kusuhiki, and the closing theme song, Hitorigoto.

What is The Apothecary Diaries about?

The series follows Maomao, a girl raised by her apothecary father, until she is kidnapped and sold into service at the royal palace. Though she appears ordinary, Maomao possesses a quick wit, a sharp mind, and an extensive knowledge of medicine, which she uses to assist the royal consorts.

Based on the manga by Natsu Hyūga

The first part of Season 2, which premiered in January, consisted of 12 episodes. Part 2 of the season introduces three new cast members: Asami Seto as the maid Shisui, while Lynn and Yumi Hara join the cast as Ayla and Aylin.

The series is based on the light novel written by Natsu Hyūga and illustrated by Touko Shino. As of September 2024, the manga adaptation has sold over 38 million copies worldwide and is directed by Norihiro Naganuma.

Where to watch

The first season and the first half of Season 2 of The Apothecary Diaries are currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

