The controversial Korean reality show Under 15 has been cancelled ahead of its premiere on MBN on 31 March. Marketed as a K-pop prodigy discovery initiative, the show followed 59 young girls, all aged 15 or younger, competing to become the next K-pop star.

Backlash over teaser

The reality show faced massive backlash online after a teaser released on 12 March showed young participants wearing heavy makeup and revealing outfits. This sparked widespread criticism and calls for the show’s cancellation, with many arguing it was inappropriate to present minors in such a manner.

Fallout amid industry scandals

The controversy surrounding Under 15 has intensified in light of the ongoing scandal involving actor Kim Soo-hyun, who has been accused of dating the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. The situation has reignited discussions about the entertainment industry's treatment of young performers and the need for stricter guidelines.

Under 15 officially cancelled

While Under 15's producers initially defended the show, MBN and production company Crea Studio ultimately decided to cancel it. According to a report by Korea JoongAng Daily, the decision was made to protect the participants and reassess the show’s direction.

“After deep consideration, we have decided that it will be best to cancel the scheduled broadcast and focus on protecting the participants and reorganising the programme,” said the production team from Crea Studio.

“Moving forward, we will do our best to ensure the show’s essence is not compromised while properly conveying the sincerity of the participants,” they added.

The Under 15 controversy has further highlighted the need for clearer guidelines on casting children and adolescents in entertainment, as well as the growing public concern over the industry's handling of young talent.

