The first live-action series in the DC Cinematic Universe, Lanterns, is currently in production. Created by Chris Mundy, the series follows two members of the Green Lantern Corps, an intergalactic law enforcement agency, who are sent to Earth to investigate a murder.

Director James Hawes shares insights

The show will introduce iconic DC superheroes Hal Jordan, played by Kyle Chandler, and John Stewart, played by Aaron Pierre. Filming is underway in Los Angeles and is expected to wrap up in July.

Director James Hawes, known for his work on the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ spy thriller Slow Horses, is directing the first two episodes. Speaking to Collider, Hawes shared his excitement about taking on a superhero project for the first time.

"There is a very particular humour that they brought to this. It's very rooted in a way that I like to think we achieve with Slow Horses, that I achieve with things like my Black Mirror episodes, and yet there is a rich vein of humour running through it," he said.

"To some extent, it's a swerve. Superheroes are not somewhere I've really played before, but it's created in such a way—and I can't tell you much—that it bewitched me," he added.

Upcoming Superman ties into Lanterns

The upcoming Superman movie will also feature a Green Lantern, Guy Gardner, played by Nathan Fillion. He is set to make an appearance in Lanterns, though it is unclear whether his role will be a brief cameo or a recurring part in the series.

The supporting cast includes Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, and Ulrich Thomsen.

Lanterns will consist of eight episodes and is expected to premiere on Max in early 2026.

