Making a movie is never easy, even with a talented team, a big budget, and a studio that supports the director’s vision. However, some productions spiral into chaos due to near-death accidents, clashing egos, studio interference, and constantly changing scripts.

While some of these films eventually became classics, others crashed and burned. Here are five movies that were a nightmare to film.

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Francis Ford Coppola’s war epic is considered one of the greatest movies ever made, but behind the scenes, the production was a disaster. Severe weather destroyed expensive sets, Marlon Brando arrived on set overweight and unprepared, and Martin Sheen suffered a mental breakdown and a heart attack.

Coppola himself sank into depression, fearing the film would never be completed. Despite the turmoil, Apocalypse Now became a cinematic masterpiece.

Justice League (2017)

Zack Snyder’s superhero movie was plagued by constant studio interference. After a personal tragedy forced Snyder to step away, Joss Whedon was brought in to finish the film. Whedon changed the tone, cut down the runtime, and reportedly clashed with actors Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher, who later accused him of abusive behaviour on set.

The final product was a critical and commercial failure, though Snyder’s original vision was eventually released as Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021.

Heaven’s Gate (1980)

Michael Cimino’s Western epic is infamous for its out-of-control budget, excessive retakes, and the director’s tyrannical behaviour on set. The film’s disastrous production led to United Artists going bankrupt and being sold.

Heaven’s Gate flopped at the box office and is often credited with ending the era of director-driven filmmaking in Hollywood.

The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996)

This adaptation of H.G. Wells’ novel was plagued by chaos from the start. Director John Frankenheimer was hired just a week before filming, and he struggled to control difficult actors like Val Kilmer and Marlon Brando.

Brando refused to learn his lines, constantly improvised, and even left the production halfway through due to a personal tragedy, only returning after legal threats. The result was a confusing, incoherent mess that is considered one of the worst films ever made.

The Abyss (1989)

James Cameron’s sci-fi thriller was a brutal experience for the cast and crew. The film required extensive underwater shooting, leading to six gruelling months of six-day, 70-hour weeks on an isolated set. Actress Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio suffered a physical and emotional breakdown, while Ed Harris nearly drowned.

Cameron’s relentless perfectionism made the production even more punishing. Despite these hardships, The Abyss was a critical and commercial success.

