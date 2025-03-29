With the recent announcement that Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan will be helming the fourth instalment in the Krrish franchise, fans are buzzing with excitement. The last entry, Krrish 3, was released in 2013 and was a massive success, grossing ₹393 crores ($45.8 million) worldwide.

Is Priyanka Chopra returning for Krrish 4?

The announcement was made by Rakesh Roshan on Instagram, confirming that the script is complete and that the movie is entering pre-production. The film will be co-produced by Yash Raj Films Studios.

Priyanka Chopra, who played Priya Mehra in Krrish and Krrish 3, commented on the post, expressing her excitement. This has led to speculation that she may reprise her role in the much-loved franchise.

Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Rakesh Roshan shared his excitement about Hrithik Roshan making his directorial debut. He stated, "Hrithik has always been at the forefront, right from Koi... Mil Gaya and both the Krrish films. We have been aligned from the start. Now is the right time for Hrithik to take Krrish forward for decades."

He further added, "Krrish is ingrained in Hrithik, and his vision is of today's generation. I could not entrust the franchise to a more creative mind than him. He is the best choice to bring our vision to life."

The Krrish franchise began in 2003 with Koi... Mil Gaya and has grossed ₹605 crores ($70 million) worldwide across its three entries and is India’s most successful superhero saga.

