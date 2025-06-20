/Nostalgic and Unforgettable! 8 movies every 90's kid still love: Home Alone, Spy Kids, Jumanji and more

The 1995 film is about two children who come across a magical board game. While playing it, they meet Alan, a man who was trapped in the game, and attempt to free him while facing different kinds of danger, including a hunter, who wants to kill him at any cost. Directed by Joe Johnston, the film stars Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, Bonnie Hunt, Bradley Pierce, Jonathan Hyde, Laura Bell Bundy, and Bebe Neuwirth among others.