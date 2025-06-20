/Nostalgic and Unforgettable! 8 movies every 90's kid still love: Home Alone, Spy Kids, Jumanji and more

Every 90s kid has faced various adventures be it in school, while playing with friends, or with friends, every film has created an unforgettable memory.
Films be it Home Alone, Parent Trap, or Jumanji, feature themes of friendship, adventure, and knowing about magic, which is something every 90s kid has always been fond of. Here are a few of the popular films, that every millennial still loves to watch it.
The Parent Trap is one of the 90's cult classics. It tells the story of identical twins Hallie and Annie, who are separated after their parents' divorce. Years later, they discover each other at a summer camp and decide to switch places to reunite with their parents. Directed by Nancy Meyers, the film stars Lindsay Lohan, Natasha Richardson, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter, and Kat Graham among others.
Honey, I Blew Up the Kid tells the story of a scientist father, who tests an enlarging ray on his two-year-old boy who grows over 100 feet tall. The couple needs to find a way to shrink their kid before he destroys the entire neighborhood. Directed by Randal Kleiser, the film stars Rick Moranis, Daniel Shalikar, Joshua Shalikar, Marica Strassman, Army O'Neil, and Keri Russell among others.
The 1995 film is about two children who come across a magical board game. While playing it, they meet Alan, a man who was trapped in the game, and attempt to free him while facing different kinds of danger, including a hunter, who wants to kill him at any cost. Directed by Joe Johnston, the film stars Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, Bonnie Hunt, Bradley Pierce, Jonathan Hyde, Laura Bell Bundy, and Bebe Neuwirth among others.
Home Alone tells the story of an eight-year-old Kevin, who is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for France. At first, he's happy to be in charge; but when thieves try to break into his home, he puts up a fight like no other. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film features Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Keiran Culkin, Catherine O'Hara, and John Heard among others.
Baby's Day Out follows the story of Bink, a mischievous baby of a rich couple. As the couple gears up to have their baby's picture appear on the social pages of the newspaper, three criminals, posing as photographers, kidnap Bink. Directed by Patrick Read Johnson, the film stars Jacob Worton, Adam Robert Worton, Joe Mantegna, Joe Pantoliano, and Brian Haley among others.
The fantasy-comedy tells the story of Matilda has dysfunctional relationship with her parents and brother. At school, she hates the principal for torturing her and the teacher, so she uses her telekinetic abilities to deal with her. Directed by Danny DeVito, the film features Mara Wilson, Rhea Perlman, Pam Ferris, Brian Levinson, and Embeth Davidtz among others.
The story revolves around Richie Rich, the son of a billionaire businessman, who must fight Laurence Van Dough, the top executive of his father's company who wants to destroy the Rich family. Helmed by Donald Petrie, the film features Macaulay Culkin, John Larroquette, Jonathan Hilario, Rory Culkin, Edward Herrmann, and Jonathan Hyde among others.
Spy Kids is about secret agents Gregorio and Ingrid fall in love with each other and decide to raise a family. Later, they mysteriously disappear and the only people who can rescue them are their children. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the film stars Daryl Sabara, Alexa PenaVega, Antonio Banderas, and Danny Trejo among others.