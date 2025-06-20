/China to launch AI driven project to revive classic martial arts films?

Chinese studios are reportedly planning to restore 100 classic kung fu films using AI. The films will include Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, and Jet Li among others.
Martial arts films are usually the film's primary appeal and source of entertainment and often lead to a method of storytelling, be it the old-time classics of Bruce Lee, Jet Li, and Jackie Chan. As per reports, Chinese studios are planning to remake 100 classic kung fu films using AI technology. This AI-driven project by the country may soon widen the aspect of resurrecting legendary heroes.
According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, this was announced at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival, in which the China Film Foundation partners launched two major AI-driven initiatives under the Kung Fu Film Heritage Project: a large-scale effort to restore 100 classic martial arts films using artificial intelligence, and the unveiling of a brand-new animated feature. "A Better Tomorrow: Cyber Border"., has been billed as the world's fully AI-produced animated feature film.
Also read: 28 Years Later X review: Netizens declare Ralph Fiennes-Aaron Taylor Johnson starrer an 'absolute classic'
Reportedly, Lee’s classic Fist of Fury (1972), Chan’s breakthrough Drunken Master (1978), and the Tsui Hark-directed epic Once Upon a Time in China (1991), which turned Li into a bonafide movie star have been revealed to be part of the project.
Also read: Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter's latest appearance sparks concern among fans: ‘Hope he is okay...’
For the unversed, Notable actors who have contributed to the genre include Bruce Lee, Jet Li, Jackie Chan, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Tony Jaa, Sammo Hung, Chuck Norris, Toshiro Mifune, Donnie Yen, Gordon Liu, Robin Shou, and Wesley Snipes, among others.
Reports suggest that Zhang Pimin, chairman of the China Film Foundation, said AI work on these “aesthetic historical treasures” would give them a new look that “conforms to contemporary film viewing. It is not only film heritage but also a brave exploration of the innovative development of film art".
Also read: Nostalgic and Unforgettable! 8 movies every 90's kid still love: Home Alone, Spy Kids, Jumanji and more
Ting Mian, the chairman of project partners Shanghai Canxing Culture and Media, meanwhile said, "We sincerely invite the world’s top AI animation companies to jointly start a film revolution that subverts tradition. Of course, storytelling and aesthetic of the originals will be preserved with upgrades in image and sound as well as the overall production."