/China to launch AI driven project to revive classic martial arts films?

Martial arts films are usually the film's primary appeal and source of entertainment and often lead to a method of storytelling, be it the old-time classics of Bruce Lee, Jet Li, and Jackie Chan. As per reports, Chinese studios are planning to remake 100 classic kung fu films using AI technology. This AI-driven project by the country may soon widen the aspect of resurrecting legendary heroes.

AI-driven way to bring back old-time kung fu classics?

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, this was announced at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival, in which the China Film Foundation partners launched two major AI-driven initiatives under the Kung Fu Film Heritage Project: a large-scale effort to restore 100 classic martial arts films using artificial intelligence, and the unveiling of a brand-new animated feature. "A Better Tomorrow: Cyber Border"., has been billed as the world's fully AI-produced animated feature film.

Reportedly, Lee’s classic Fist of Fury (1972), Chan’s breakthrough Drunken Master (1978), and the Tsui Hark-directed epic Once Upon a Time in China (1991), which turned Li into a bonafide movie star have been revealed to be part of the project.

For the unversed, Notable actors who have contributed to the genre include Bruce Lee, Jet Li, Jackie Chan, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Tony Jaa, Sammo Hung, Chuck Norris, Toshiro Mifune, Donnie Yen, Gordon Liu, Robin Shou, and Wesley Snipes, among others.

What did the chairman of the China Film Foundation say?

Reports suggest that Zhang Pimin, chairman of the China Film Foundation, said AI work on these “aesthetic historical treasures” would give them a new look that “conforms to contemporary film viewing. It is not only film heritage but also a brave exploration of the innovative development of film art".