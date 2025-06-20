/Mindhunter might finally return, star hints at Netflix revival after 6 years

Netflix's Mindhunter series was one of the streaming platform's most critically acclaimed shows and made its debut in 2017. The show was created by Joe Penhall with director David Fincher serving as one of its executive producers. Fincher would also direct multiple episodes. But despite having a strong viewership, Netflix cancelled the show after two seasons, citing production costs, leaving audiences with a cliffhanger ending that is still widely talked about today. Fans have long been hoping for news of a third season, and now it seems that might just not be wishful thinking.

Based on true events

The series is based on true events and follows the founding of the Behavioural Science Unit in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the late 1970s. The unit is responsible for coining the term serial killer and helped in stopping some of the most infamous murders in US history.

Talks of a revival

Actor Holt McCallany, who played Special Agent Bill Tench of the FBI, while speaking to CBR shared that he talked to David Fincher about a possible third season saying, "I had a meeting with David Fincher in his office a few months ago, and he said to me that there is a chance that it may come back as three two-hour movies, but I think it's just a chance. I know there are writers that are working, but you know, David has to be happy with scripts."

So we will either get a possible third season or three movies to conclude the series, both of these options are sure to get fans of the series excited. Hopefully, we might get more news sooner rather than later.

McCallany praises co-star

McCallany also shared his love for his Mindhunter co-star Jonathan Groff, who played his partner, Special Agent Holden Ford, and was recently nominated for a Tony Award for his role in the Broadway musical Just in Time.

"And we gotta wait for the best actor on Broadway, and let me just give a shout-out to my buddy Jonathan Groff, who was nominated for a Tony Award. And I've seen him in his show on Broadway, Just in Time, four times. And the reason I've gone back four times is because it's the best performance I've seen on Broadway in 20 years."

The actor also shared how he feels grateful that he was a part of Mindhunter and the love he receives from fans. He concluded by saying, "I hope that Mindhunter will still come back in some form, you know, down the road."