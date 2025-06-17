/The Sandman final season: Trailer, cast, synopsis and everything to know about Netflix's show

The dreaming will survive! Netflix has released the trailer for The Sandman Season 2, raising anticipation for its epic finale.

Starring Tom Sturridge, the second and final season of the Netflix series is set to release next month. Ahead of the release, here we have compiled all the details you need to know.



The Sandman trailer



The clip shows Dream (Sturridge) return to Hell as he fights not only for his survival but also for the Dreaming. Beginning with the intense shots of Dream, soon we see Gwendoline Christie's Lucifer saying, "Lord Morpheus comes to us in a futile attempt to free one he loves from our domain. Hell is awaiting his visit most avidly."



In the visually stunning latest trailer, many flashbacks from season 1 appear as we see Dream getting involved in the mission to make things right for the final time.



The trailer also gives a glimpse of characters that are set to reprise their roles, including Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne and Mason Alexander Park as Desire, among others.

The Sandman release

Like many of Netflix's other shows, the final season of the show will be released in two parts.



Volume 1 will release on July 3, 2025, with six episodes, and Volume 2 on July 24, 2025, with five episodes. Additionally, the fans will get a special bonus episode titled Death: The High Cost of Living on July 31, 2025.

The Sandman plot

As per the official logline, the season 2 will follow Dream of the Endless as he “must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything,” as per Variety.

The Sandman cast

Season 2 will star Jenna Coleman, Laurence O’Fuarain, Freddie Fox, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Razane Jammal, Ruairi O’Connor, Clive Russell, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Jack Gleeson, Indya Moore, and Steve Coogan.





