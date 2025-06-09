/Double fun! Navjot Singh Sidhu returns to Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix

The third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to be a blast! On Monday (June 9), the streaming giant announced the return of former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.



Sidhu, who has been an integral part of Kapil Sharma’s show for years before the controversial exit, will share the special judge’s seat with actress Archana Puran Singh.



Navjot Singh Sidhu Returns!



Fans’ excitement doubled for the third season with Sidhu’s re-entry, known for his hilarious one-liners, loud laughs, and classic shayaris.



The streaming giant announced the big news with a video featuring host Kapil, Archana Puran Singh, and Navjot Singh Sidhu.



Taking to Instagram handle, the giant wrote, ''Har Funnyvaar Badhega Humara Parivaar with the comeback of Navjot Singh Sidhu & Archana Puran Singh. Watch them in the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming from 21st June, at 8 PM only on Netflix.''

The new promo shows Kapil blindfolding Archana and teasing her about a big surprise after a two-hit season while she tries to guess what it is. When the blindfold is removed, Archana is shocked to see Sidhu’s return on dhol beats.



With Sidhu as the new addition, Season 3 of the hit show is returning with a fantastic team, including Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda.



Sidhu has served as a guest on Kapil's show from Comedy Nights with Kapil, which started in 2013 and was one of the integral members of the show for years. He was also part of Sharma's other shows - The Kapil Sharma Show and Family Time With Kapil Sharma. However, he was left off the show in 2019 after his comments on the Pulwama Attack, which triggered massive backlash. He was replaced by Archana Puran Singh in the show.



Navjot Singh Sidhu made a guest appearance in The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 in 2024 with his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and his wife, Geeta Basra, as the guests.



The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 is set to premiere on June 21 on Netflix.