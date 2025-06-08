/Anurag Kashyap calls out Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos over Scared Games comments

Anurag Kashyap recently called out Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos over his recent comments about the show Sacred Games. The show was India’s first Netflix original series and was co-produced by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane in 2018.

Sarandos says Netflix should’ve started with something ‘more populist’

Speaking on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, Ted Sarandos shared his thoughts about kicking off Indian original content for the streaming platform, saying it might have been the wrong strategy and that a more 'populist' show would have helped Netflix more.

“Our very first Indian original show was Sacred Games. And I thought, ‘This is going to be great. People in India love movies. This is a TV show that feels as big as a movie, it has movie stars.’ What’s interesting about it is that it was very, very novel, but what I didn’t understand [was] that we were introducing a brand new kind of entertainment in a country the size of India,” Ted Sarandos shared.

Kashyap hits back

Anurag Kashyap took offence and shared a screenshot of the comments, calling out the CEO on Threads, saying, “He should have started with Saas Bahu .. he would have done well. Which he is doing now Z I always knew the tech guys are dumb when it comes to story telling but @tedsarandos is the definition of dumb, is what I didn’t know. Good to discover that. This explains everything now.”

A look back at Sacred Games

Sacred Games ran for two seasons on Netflix and followed Mumbai police inspector Sartaj Singh, who comes in contact with Ganesh Gaitonde, a notorious crime lord who has been in hiding for 16 years. Gaitonde shared details about his early life and how he became a criminal, and put Sartaj on the trail of a vast criminal conspiracy that threatened the city of Mumbai.

The series starred an ensemble cast that included Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, and Ranvir Shorey. The show was widely popular at the time of its release and is considered by many to be one of the best series made in India.