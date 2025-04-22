Anurag Kashyap has issued an apology to the Brahmin community after his remarks sparked outraged and termed as obscene. On Tuesday, the filmmaker expressed regret for his comments and stated he forgot his boundaries due to anger. The filmmaker had sparked outrage after he had commented he would ‘urinate of Brahmins’ amid Pule row.

Anurag Kashyap issues an apology

In his social media post, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director apologised and wrote, "I forgot my boundaries in a fit of a rage while giving a rebuttal to certain people and in the process blamed the entire Brahmin community. Several members of this community have played an important role in my life and contributed to my life. I have hurt them and my family. Several intellectuals, whom I respect immensely, have been hurt due to my anger and way I spoke. I sincerely apologise to this community, to whom I did not intend to say this, but in the heat of the moment, I wrote it while responding to someone's vile comment. I apologise to all my supportive friends, my family, and the community for my way of speaking and for using inappropriate language. Going forward, I will work to ensure this does not happen again. I will work on my anger. And if I need to address an issue, I will use the right words. I hope you will forgive me (sic)."

Kashyap's comments had sparked controversy, leading to backlash from various quarters with a certain section on social media demanding the filmmaker’s arrest.

In his apology, he acknowledged that his statements were inappropriate and assured that he did not intend to hurt the sentiments of the community.

Kashyap also emphasized the importance of maintaining dignity in public discourse and expressed his commitment to being more mindful in the future.

His apology aims to assuage the concerns of those who were offended by his earlier remarks.

The Phule controversy

Kashyap’s rant on social media came amid the Phule row. Kashyap had called out the Brahmin community and the Censor board, calling it ‘rigged’ because they raised objections to certain scenes and demanded cuts in the film. The film is based on the lives of Dalit leaders and social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Shortly after that, he commented under a post and wrote, "Brahmin pe main m**t**nga.. koi problem? (I will urinate on Brahmins... any problem?) (sic).”

Later he apologised on for his comment and alleged that his daughter, family members and colleagues had received rape and death threats due to his rants.

The complaint was filed by advocate Ashutosh J Dubey, head of BJP Maharashtra's legal advisory department, who called Kashyap's remark against Brahmins 'derogatory' and maintained that legal action should be taken against him.

