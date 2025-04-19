A few days back, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had called out the CBFC and criticised the Brahmin community for stalling the release of Phule, which stars Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha in the lead and is a biopic on social reformers Jyoti Rao and Savitribai Phule. Kashyap on Friday has shared an apology note over his remarks on the Phule controversy. Taking to Instagram, Anurag shared that his "daughter, family, friends and colleagues getting rape and death threats".

'Comment taken out of context'



In his note, Anurag said he can't take back what he said and doesn't even want to. He said his apology wasn't for his post but for a comment 'taken out of context'. "This is my apology, not for my post but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred. No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar (cultural values)," he wrote.

Anurag says he will not take back what he said

The director stated that if one wants to abuse him, they can do so, but urged everyone not to get his family involved.



"So kahi hui baat wapis nahin li ja sakti our na loonga lekin mujhe jo gaali dena hai do. Mere parivaar ne na kuchh kaha hai na kahta hai. Isliye agar mujhse maafi hi chaahlye to ye meri apology hai. Brahmin log, auraton ko baksh do, itna sanskar to shastron mein bhi hai, sirf manuwaad mein nahin hai. Aap kaun se Brahmin ho tay kar lo. Baaki meri taraf se maafi (What is said can't be taken back, and I won't take it back either, but you can abuse me. My family hasn't said anything. If you want apology from me, this is it. Brahmins spare the women, such values are there in scriptures too, not only in manuwaad. Decide which Brahmin you are. Rest an apology from my side)," concluded his note.

He captioned the post, "Manuwaadiyon aur gair sanskaari brahmino ke liye. Maafi (Apology for the Manuwaadiyon and Brahmins without values)."



Taking to his Instagram Stories, Anurag shared his comment which drew criticism. Replying to a comment saying that "Brahmins are your father", Anurag had written, "Brahmin pe main m*******a..koi problem (I'll pee on the Brahmins...any problem)?"

He wrote along with it, "Jawab toh sab ne padh liya.. outrage bhi kar hi rahe haain ..aag laga rakhi hai .. Context bhi dekh likh to darpokon .. saari zindagi shastron ke peeche chhupe rehne waali sabse aalsi log jo kuchh pate ka kaam nahin karte sirf doosron ko neecha dikha ke, khud ko bada bolte hain. Mere liye to bhai tum log c****** hi rahoge (Everyone has read the answer..there is outrage too. See the context, too, cowards. Hiding behind scriptures for life, laziest people who don't do anything significant, humiliate others, and speak highly about themselves. You will be fools for me)."

Complaint filed against Anurag Kashyap

On Friday, an advocate filed a formal complaint against filmmaker in Mumbai. The tweet read, "I respectfully request @MumbaiPolice to take appropriate legal action and register an FIR against Mr. @anuragkashyap72 for his concerning behaviour. If any action or statement by an individual poses a potential threat to public order, it must be addressed as per the due process of law to ensure the safety and well-being of society. CC: Hon’ble Sh @Dev_Fadnavis Ji."

There has been no update on whether the Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against Kashyap in the matter.

About Phule controversy

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted a 'U' certificate to Phule on April 7 and had asked them to make a series of changes in the film, which director Ananth Mahadevan said they complied with. The move came after certain Brahmin communities raised objections to some scenes and the depiction of Brahmins in the film. The film's release too was pushed from April 11 to April 25.



Phule is based on the lives of social reformers Jyotirao Govindrao Phule (played by Pratik Gandhi) and his wife Savitribai Phule (essayed by Patralekhaa). Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film highlights their fight against caste discrimination and gender inequality.