Upcoming Hindi film Phule, featuring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha has run into troubled waters days ahead of its scheduled release. Gandhi plays reformer Mahatma Phule while Patralekha plays Savitribai Phule in the film directed by Ananth Mahadevan. The film’s trailer has sparked row with certain Brahmin groups objecting to certain portions of the film. The film has been postponed from its sceheduled April 11 release and CBFC has demanded certain cuts in the film before clearing it.

Anand Dave, Brahmin Federation President has alleged that Phule promotes casteism.

Moreover, the director and producers of the film met former state minister Chhagan Bhujbal to discuss the matter. For the time being, the film that was supposed to be released on April 11 has been delayed.

What is the controversy around Phule?

Soon after the trailer of Phule was released online, a section of Brahmin communities raised objections against the representation of the community in the film, alleging that it promotes casteism.

Dave demanded that the help of the black Brahmin community should be shown in the film. Anand Dave went ahead and said that the film should not have a one-sided storyline and should be inclusive.

The CBFC on Wednesday decided to cut certain scenes from the film amid the ongoing controversy, which resulted in the film’s release date getting pushed to April 25.

Cinema producers and directors meet Chhagan Bhujbal

In Mumbai, the team of Phule, met the senior leader of the Nationalist Congress and former minister of the state, Chhagan Bhujbal. 'Cinematic liberty is taken in every film, each director takes only as much of the fact is shown in the film,' film director Ananth Mahadevan said to the media in a statement post meeting. For the meeting, Mahadevan was accompanied by producers Anuya Chauhan Kudecha, Ritesh Kudecha and co-producer Rohan Godambe.

'This is a Hindi film based on the life of Mahatma Phule. It seems that the director and the rest of the group have put in a lot of hard work, hence this film should be seen by all, Mahatma is a great work, not only in the country but it should reach all over the world,' former minister Chhagan Bhujbal said in a statement.

About Phule

Starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, Phule follows the story of social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, who played a pivotal role in challenging caste and gender-based discrimination in 19th century central India.

The couple’s visionary efforts led to establishment of the country's first girls' school in Pune in 1848, a landmark achievement that sparked a revolutionary transformation in education and paved the way for significant social reform across the country.

