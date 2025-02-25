From Harshad Mehta’s Scam 1992 on SonyLIV to Netflix film Dhoom Dhaam, Pratik Gandhi agrees it’s been a “gratifying journey”. Looking back at five years since his role as scamster Harshad Mehta which made everyone look up and take him seriously, Pratik pondered fondly at the time he got to spend behind camera playing characters, bringing stories to life and nurturing the actor within him. “I feel ecstatic. I feel absolute satisfaction when I look back at my journey as an actor, since even before Scam,” reflected Pratik on his filmography.

Pratik recently starred in Netflix’s Dhoom Dhaam opposite Yami Gautam in which he plays a simple boy who is a veterinarian by profession, eats vegetarian food because he doesn’t want to eat his patients, has multiple phobias including those of height and closed spaces and has never lived his life adventurously. In an exclusive chat, Pratik Gandhi spoke about exploring heroism through the film, why being a ‘nice guy’ is a virtue and what according to him are some do’s and don'ts in a romantic relationship.

Here are the edited excerpts of our chat:

Q: Why did you say yes to Dhoom Dhaam?

A: It's a unique film in the sense that we've seen rom-coms in the past and rom-com is a genre that all generations have always loved. But the film offered me a character who is very unique, he portrays heroism in a different way. The film establishes that heroism is not always being macho and alpha. It’s not about picking fights. Hero is someone who also avoids fights. Hero is someone who can be a safety net for others. I am glad I got to explore that side of heroism via my character Veer.

Veer, a hero who confirms his phobias and fears

Q: Who is Veer to you?

A: Veer to me is a real hero and the most interesting thing is that we all know such people around us. Someone with a good physique doesn't necessarily have to fight. He can be man enough to confirm his phobias and fears. He’s someone who can easily cry. Veer is someone we see everyday. The only thing is that we dont see them as heroes.

Veer is a nice guy. Sadly being nice is no longer a compliment. But I feel being a nice guy is a virtue. Nice guys need to be celebrated.

You know, I've seen my father who was equally vulnerable, but a very strong man. Not just physically, he was very strong mentally. I am sure that’s the case with all our fathers. We have never seen our fathers with six packs but they are still our heroes.

Q: Is there something you don't like about him?

A: Yes, there are certain things. Veer is a stickler for rules. I know you have to follow rules but not at the time when somebody is behind you with a gun in his hand but I guess he's too hardwired to follow rules. If put in the same situation (in Dhoom Dhaam), I would have actually reacted the way Koyal (Yami Gautam) did.

Q: Veer and Koyal start off their marriage on a crazy adventure. Their first night as a married couple has a lot of drama. Do you think any regular real-life couple could survive so much drama on the first night of their wedding?

A: Oh, that's a very tricky one, actually. Had they known each other, things would have been different but considering it was their first night as a couple, it’s too much for anyone. I would like to say good luck to anyone who will go through something like this in real life.

Fun on Dhoom Dhaam set

Q: What’s something fun you can share from the sets of Dhoom Dhaam?

A: Don’t tell Yami I told you this but she’s said in all interviews that she’s very far from her character Koyal but I feel that there is a little bit of Koyal’s personality in Yami. Yami is a sleeper cell of Koyal. If that can be awakened, then it can be disastrous. She has the potential to become Koyal.

Pratik Gandhi's guide to successful romance

What works

Q: What according to you are somethings that make a romantic relationship successful?

A: Acceptance and patience. If you can accept a person as is, I guess most of the job is done. Then you just need patience for the tough days. When I see around me, among my friends and a lot of family members, separation has become very common. Most of the time I personally feel as a third person when I listen to their stories or their incidents, that if they showed a little more patience and love, they would have solved the issue.

In a relationship of you keep that door open, there is always a chance of walking out. If you always have that option then you will never try to work it out. But relationships are complex. I think it's different for everybody.

Watch the trailer for Dhoom Dhaam here:

What doesn't

Q: What is a deal breaker for you in relationships?

A: For me, deal breaker, is intention and trust. If there is no intention, if the intentions are wrong, then it'll never work out. So don't force.

Q: Do you believe in the idea of opposites attract in romantic relationships? In Dhoom Dhaam too, Veer and Koyal are poles apart in their expression of individuality and yet they fall in love.

A: Yes, totally. The logic for it, the way I understand it, is that if you don't have something in you as a person, then that is something that you would look for in your partner. When two people are too similar, they can be good friends. In a romantic relationship, I would get bored if I married someone like me. In my opinion, it will never work.

Dhoom Dhaam premiered on Netflix on February 14. The film stars Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi, Pavitra Sarkar and Eijaz Khan in pivotal roles.