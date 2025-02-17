Can music ever get old? The last time we crooned to "Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar", it was the year 1993 when a bright pink lehenga clad Madhuri Dixit danced to the Alka Yagnik sung song in the film Khal Nayak. Cut to 2025, and the song is back with a newer vibe, telling a new story this time with fresh new faces and even fresher onscreen pairing. From Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in the film, we now have Tanya Maniktala and Ishwak Singh infuse a new energy into the song and make it their own.

"Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar" is essentially a romantic number with the woman singing about longing to go to her lover, making plans to meet him as she gets on a palki (a carrier) which was earlier used by brides in a wedding.

In an exclusive chat with Tanya Maniktala, the Kill actress reveals what it was like to perform "Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar" 2.0, the relevance of the song today and her equation with Ishwak Singh of Paatal Lok fame.

Here are the excerpts of the chat:

Q: Tanya, what is “Palki Mein….Sawaar” all about? How is the song relevant today?

A: The song beautifully captures the essence of modern romance while staying true to traditional emotions. It's a perfect blend of classic love expression and contemporary energy. What makes it particularly relevant today is how it resonates with the current generation's approach to weddings - maintaining the core sentiment of love while adding elements of fun, playfulness, and mutual respect. The beautiful interplay between traditional lyrics and modern arrangement creates this perfect balance of nostalgia and fresh energy.

Reimagining popular old songs

Q: How do you feel about remixing and reimagining popular old songs?

A: Reimagining classics is our way of bridging generations through music. These recreations allow us to pay homage to iconic melodies while introducing them to a new audience. It's not just about modernizing the sound - it's about preserving the soul of these timeless pieces while making them accessible to today's listeners.

Watch the song here:

Q: How was working with Ishwak? Have you seen his work in Paatal Lok and how did you find it?

A: I really enjoyed working with Ishwak. I had seen his brilliant performance in the first season of Paatal Lok and knew he was an incredibly talented and dedicated actor, and it was a truly great experience.

What's playing on Tanya's playlist?

Q: Whats your personal music playlist like?

A: My playlist varies and it all depends on the mood and what kind of vibe I'm feeling. You will find everything from 90s Bollywood classics to country music, soft rock to Punjabi hits. Music for me is about the emotion it evokes rather than the genre.

Q: Which artists do you listen to and vibe the most these days?

A: This song has had me revisiting Khal Nayak, and “Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar” is definitely on repeat right now. My music taste varies, from piano pieces to Punjabi music, but I listen mostly to 90s retro and Bollywood.

Q: What’s next?

A: I am excited about my recently announced show with MX Player, and there are several interesting projects in development that I'm really looking forward to sharing soon.