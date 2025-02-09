After a year of critically-acclaimed work in 2024 with Mirzapur S3 and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2, Shweta Tripathi is ready to take 2025 hands on. “My socks are already pulled up,” says Shweta when asked what to expect from the new year.

“In 2024, I got the feeling of Bahubali because when you do any work, it has an impact and due to that impact, an energy shifts and in 2024, there is so much I have learned because of the two amazing releases. You know when some projects become cult. It feels weird to say it myself but it’s a reality. This realisation makes me very happy that my instinct lets me choose the correct kind of projects,” recalls Shweta of how it felt when both OTT shows hit it out of the park in terms of fandom.

She further adds, “My instinct also gets me to work with like-minded people who are extremely intelligent but also very kind. Not but, and also very kind.”

In a candid chat on films, shows and relationships she has built during her time in the showbiz, Shweta spoke about her equation with Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, the Mirzapur film, favourite character from Mirzapur universe, and much more.

Here are the edited excerpts from the chat:

Q: What can we expect from 2025?

A: I am really excited for 2025. I recently saw Girls Will Be Girls which is a film by Ali and Richa. Their first film that they have produced. It feels very good because my journey with Richa is from Masaan, and with Ali, we have Mirzapur together. So when people you look up to, admire and respect, raise the bar, it’s a lot of fun. I am going to utilise that energy and motivation and start 2025 with exactly that.

Q: Your Mirzapur role is one that people will remember for years. The show itself enjoys fandom from all sections and age groups of viewers. Do you think it has been instrumental in cementing your position as a serious actor?

A: I think I got a lot of validation from Masaan. One thing that Mirzapur has given me is to literally put me up on the hoardings. It has made me a household name. So wherever I go, it becomes difficult because everyone wants a picture with Golu. Everyone wants to talk to Gajgamani. So this is a good change but that is what it is.

Q: Mirzapur film will also go on floors next year. What can you tell us about that?

A: I am very excited to see the feature film. From my understanding, I have seen in the teaser trailer that Munna and Kabounder, both of them are there. So I am guessing that this is something from season 1. It will be a chapter from season 1 and season 4 will be a continuation of the story and the character's journey from season 3 to 4. But yes, the film will be very spicy, commercial and explosive. I can't wait to be a part of it. But more importantly, I can't wait to see it as an audience.

Watch the film announcement teaser for Mirzapur here:

Q: What can you tell us about Mirzapur season 4 and when is it coming?

A: I also want to know about season 4. I keep asking writers and directors what's happening and how. I am curious to know what will happen to Golu. Not just Golu, in fact, even Shikha. Where are these characters? I am just very curious because I genuinely care about these people. I am very protective about the characters I play. Maybe not possessive, but protective to whom I am. I cannot wait to be them again.

Q: Who is your favourite character in Mirzapur Universe and why?

A: I am obviously biased towards Guddu because I love Guddu and I love Ali. And now that they have baby Zunera so now there is more reason. Richa and Ali love each other individually. Their baby is so cute. She is so adorable. I feel connected with her. I can't wait to meet her again.

Q: Also, Kaali Kaali Aankhein started off on a slow note and has now become a hit show that enjoys popularity. What is next season coming?

A: That is being written. Mirzapur is also being written. So I am also waiting for that email in which it will be written Episode 1 next season. I am waiting for that day.

Q: What’s new in life?

A: I have left sugar. I am inspired by Gurmeet Chaudhary. I don't have a date in mind but I know whenever I eat, it has to be an event which will be special.

Q: What are some things that you are working on in 2025?

A: I have been wanting to produce since a while now, and I have stories from excellent writers and with directors attached. Ali and Richa have inspired me so much to tell good stories. I cannot wait to collaborate with like-minded people and tell the stories that raise the bar of storytelling, that raise the bar of emotions. And climate change. I want to urge people and myself to do a little more because the power is with us.

We should learn to coexist better. So I am going to urge people who like me, who hear me, who see me, to pay a little more attention to that so that we can bring about this change together.