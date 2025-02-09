Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi recently made a trip to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The Mirzapur actor visited Maha Kumbh with his family and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Pankaj Tripathi at Maha Kumbh with family

On his experience of attending the Maha Kumbh with family, Pankaj Tripathi told news agency ANI, "The vibes here are very spiritual. I am feeling very happy as I got the opportunity to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.”

Sporting a tilak on his forehead and smiling for the cameras, the Gangs of Wassepur actor was seen obliging for pictures with kids.

#WATCH | Prayagraj: Actor Pankaj Tripathi says, "The vibes here are very spiritual. I am feeling very happy as I got the opportunity to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam..." https://t.co/o1lN5WT596 pic.twitter.com/qld8RtqJN8 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

Other actors who visited Maha Kumbh Mela this year

Pankaj joins a long list of actors who have attended the Maha Kumbh Mela. Earlier, Neena Gupta visited and expressed her awe and admiration for the grand spiritual gathering. Calling it a “unique experience”, she said that visiting the Kumbh has been on her wish list for years now. She told ANI, "I have been wanting to come here for years... It was a unique experience... Finally, I took a dip today.”

"The atmosphere here is crazy. I have never seen a bigger gathering in my life... I am impressed by the government for organizing such a huge event," she added.

Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa were also spotted taking a dip as they smiled and posed for the camera. He told ANI, "The atmosphere here is very good. When I went to Maha Kumbh last time with my wife, that experience changed my life. We met Swamiji in Rishikesh and since then we have been meeting him. We took Swami ji's blessings and now we will take a holy bath...it is organised on such a large scale...My best wishes are with all the people and the administration….” Read in details: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa take holy dip in Triveni Sangam at Mahakumbh

The Maha Kumbh Mela is held in Prayagraj and is a revered centre of faith and devotion for millions. Maha Kumbh 2025 commenced on January 13, 2025. It is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe.

The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

