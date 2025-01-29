Khushi Kapoor is gearing up for her first solo release, Loveyapa with Junaid Khan as the two feature in a romantic drama which as the trailer suggests, looks like a fun film. Daughter of late Bollywood superstar Sridevi and hit producer Boney Kapoor, Khushi has been under public scrutiny, much before she made her big ticket Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Archies which featured an ensemble cast including Vedang Raina, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and others.

Advertisment

Now starring as a lead in Loveyapa, Khushi Kapoor addressed the cosmetic surgeries rumours that have been swirling on the internet since she stepped into the limelight with films.

Khushi Kapoor admits undergoing cosmetic surgeries to enhance features

Khushi Kapoor was asked whether she’s got done anything done to her face, to which the actress said, “yes” and added that “it’s not a big deal”. Khushi then went on to share that she has got a nose job and lip fillers and that these things are normal now.

Advertisment

In a conversation with Curly Tales, Khushi Kapoor was asked about the weirdest thing on her phone, and she said that it would probably be “embarrassing pictures” of herself. She shared, "I had gotten my eyebrows nano-bladed the other day. I have naturally very thick eyebrows but I found some gap in them so I went and got them a bit filled in. And, you can’t get your eyebrows wet for 10 days. So, they give you a shield that you stick on your forehead while you shower and it looks really funny."

Advertisment

She added, "I took a really close up picture from the shower with that shield on my face, and sent it to my friends without any context whatsoever. They didn’t even question it because this is just so normal now."

Khushi then talked about her decision to publicly speak about her cosmetic surgery experience, and said, "I don’t think it’s such a big deal. The main issue is that people are scared that they will get hate if they come out and admit it. I just feel like there’s going to be hate either way. People think that the term ‘plastic’ is the biggest insult you can give someone, but I don’t think it’s bad if someone gets work done and stuff like that."

Khushi Kapoor defends admitting in public

The actress added that “the issue is when people enhance themselves cosmetically and say that, ‘I woke up like this and I am completely natural’, because then you are setting an unrealistic standard of beauty. It’s unfair to younger girls who look up to you and then they think, ‘Oh, I don’t look like that, why can’t I?’ But, it’s because so much effort has gone into it – you have a team, facials, this and that. There are so many things for skin care that you can do to look a certain way and not everyone knows that.”

Khushi also said that she wasn’t very welcoming with the thought of people knowing the truth behind her transformation and that she feared that people would call her “plastic”. She added that she feared that people would “hate me even more because I have admitted it? When you think about it, it’s not a big deal. I am still the same person, it really doesn’t matter.”