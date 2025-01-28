Indian filmmaker Subhash Ghai and wife Mukta have sold a Mumbai property. The unused property was sold for Rs 12.85 crore. The director had purchased the apartment in August 2016 for Rs 8.72 crore.

Advertisment

Subhash Ghai sells Mumbai house at remarkable profit

The property that Subhash Ghai has sold is an apartment on the 14th floor of a building named Rustomjee Elita in Andheri West, Mumbai.

The filmmaker got a 47 percent increase in value since 2016.

Advertisment

Reportedly, the apartment had a carpet area of 1,760 sq ft with two car parking spaces, which were sold at around Rs. 72,000 per sq ft carpet.

The apartment was sold to a man named Sameer Gandhi.

The funds will be utilized to establish a larger, state-of-the-art production office in Goregaon. By consolidating a few smaller flats he owns in the area, Subhash Ghai is creating a centralized workspace that will house his creative and production teams under one roof.

Advertisment

This expansion is part of Ghai’s strategy to streamline operations and provide a conducive environment for storytelling and innovation.

Located in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential neighbourhoods, it is home to several Bollywood actors, filmmakers and producers.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar also sold their apartments in Mumbai’s Andheri and Borivali regions.

Amitabh Bachchan sold his duplex apartment in Oshiwara, Mumbai, for Rs 83 crore. According to the property registration documents, Big B’s duplex apartment was purchased by him for Rs 31 crore in April 2021 and was recently sold for Rs 83 crore, reflecting a remarkable 168 per cent increase in value.

Prior to selling off the property, Amitabh Bachchan had given the house on rent to actress Kriti Sanon in November 2021. The Mimi actress paid a rent of Rs 10 lakh per month.

Also read: Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arotra's Superboys of Malegaon set to release in theatres on this date

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar sold his apartment in Borivali East, Mumbai, for Rs 4.25 crore. He had bought the property for Rs 2.38 crore in November 2017.