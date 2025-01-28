Festival favourite Superboys Of Malegaon which stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan in the lead, and has been helmed by Reema Kagti, is all set for a theatrical release.



The film garnered critical acclaim during its screening at various international film festivals in 2024.



Produced by Amazon MGM Studios along with Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, Superboys of Malegaon is set in Malegaon, a small town in the state of Maharashtra and inspired by real events.



An Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby production, Superboys of Malegaon is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. The film is written by Varun Grover.

Advertisment

Adarsh Gourav’s Superboys Of Malegaon gets standing ovation at TIFF



After garnering acclaim at the prominent Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the 68th BFI London Film Festival, Palm Springs International Film Festival and Red Sea International Film Festival, this emotional yet truly inspirational tale—capturing the essence of human relationships, camaraderie, and the transformative power of filmmaking—will make its theatrical debut on February 28 in India, US, UK, UAE, Australia and New Zealand.

Following its theatrical run, Superboys of Malegaon will have its digital debut on Prime Video, reaching audiences in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Superboys of Malegaon trailer: Adarsh Gaurav, Vineet Kumar's film is all about the love for cinema

Advertisment

About Superboys of Malegaon

Superboys of Malegaon is a film based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the town of Malegaon. The residents of the town look to Bollywood cinema for a much-needed escape from daily drudgery. Nasir gets inspired to make a film for the people of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon. He bands together his ragtag group of friends to bring his vision to life, thereby bringing a fresh lease of life into the town. The film is a poignant yet uplifting take on both filmmaking and friendship - and what happens when those two worlds collide.

Adarsh Gourav calls Superboys of Malegaon most special film before its TIFF premiere