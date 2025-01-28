Hisaab Barabar might sound like a film which deals with settling accounts as the title of the film suggests, but Neil Nitin Mukesh reveals that the ZEE5 film is much more than that.

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh stars in the potboiler which tackles themes of standing up for one’s ideals and balancing between right and wrong.

Neil Nitin Mukesh to WION on the theme of his new film

Talking about the film’s title, which translates to "balancing the scales," Neil Nitin Mukesh told WION, "First of all, I think it’s a brilliant title. I got excited to hear about the film just on hearing the title, which is pretty self-explanatory. The theme of balancing the scales is incredibly relevant in today's world. We see so much inequality and injustice around us, and it's up to each of us to do our part in balancing the scales. Whether it's standing up against corruption or fighting for social justice, we all have a role to play in creating a more equitable society."

He added, “Hisaab Barabar is not just about tallying your balance sheets. It’s also about standing up for your beliefs and fighting against injustice and corruption.”

Reflecting on his role in the film, Neil Nitin told WION, "The most rewarding aspect of being part of Hisaab Barabar was the opportunity to be part of a much more important message that needs to reach a global audience. Playing Mickey Mehta, a complex and challenging character, was a true acting stretch for me, and I loved every minute of it. But what really made this experience stand out was the collaborative and supportive environment on set."

He then thanked his director, Ashwini, the producers, and the entire cast and crew and said, "It was inspiring to see everyone working together towards a common goal."

Neil Nitin Mukesh said that he is immensely proud of the film and is glad that “the film has the potential to spark meaningful conversations and inspire change.”

Hisaab Barabar released on ZEE5 on January 24.

