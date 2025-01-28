Selena Gomez’s crying video on the deportation of illegal immigrants is now taking over the internet. The now-deleted video had the pop star crying and slamming Donald Trump’s move of mass deportations of people she referred to as “my people”.

Tom Homan has THIS blunt response to Selena Gomez's crying video

On behalf of Donald Trump’s administration, border czar Tom Homan went on air asking people who have a problem with the law to “go to Congress and change the law”. He told Fox News, “If they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law. We're going to do this operation without apology. We're gonna make our community safer... It is all for the good of this nation. And we're gonna keep going. No apologies. We're moving forward.”

Tom is currently spearheading the immigration overhaul. There have been sweeping raids across the country in which violent criminals have been rounded up and sent packing on government flights.

Trump had promised the same when he was campaigning for a second term for the White House. People are shocked that he is putting this to effect so soon with many internet users surprised at the swift action of the Trump administration.

Selena Gomez recorded a meltdown video over raids on illegal immigrants

Selena took to Instagram to record her displeasure at the mass deportation of illegal immigrants. She was seen sobbing in the video as she said, “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise.” She captioned the post: “I'm sorry [Mexican flag emoji].”

In a scathing response to her post, Tom denied that the children are being targeted. He said, “I don't think we've arrested any families. We've arrested public safety threats and national security threats, bottom-line.”

He added, “President Trump won the election on this one issue - securing our border and saving lives. What happened on our southern border in the last four years is the biggest national security threat our county has seen, at least in my lifetime.”

Selena Gomez has since deleted the video after it did not sit well with social media users.