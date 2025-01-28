Snoop Dogg has been receiving a lot of hate ever since he made an appearance at Donald Trump’s Inauguration Ball, The rapper who usually stays away from making political statements, was spotted at Trump’s Ball and raised a few eyebrows.

Snoop Dogg is on Trump's side?

Amid “all the hate” he said he’s ben getting, Snoop Dogg said that he will answer it all with “love”. In a video he posted on Instagram from his car while smoking, Snoop is heard saying, “For all the hate, I’m going to answer with love. Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool. I’m together. Still a Black man. Still 100% Black. All out ’til you ball out or ’til you fall out.”

The rapper said that he is “still 100% Black” contrary to what people might think of him.

He also opened up about dealing with the backlash following his performance on R&B Money Podcast. He said, “You ‘gon deal with hate when you get to the top, no matter who you are… Me, personally, I answer it with success and love. That’s my answer to any hate and negativity that comes my way, ’cause it’s the strongest force that can beat it.”

Snoop Dogg performed at the Crypto Ball in Washington, D.C. on January 17. He performed along with Rick Ross and Soulja Boy. In addition, Nelly played at the Liberty Ball on January 20.

When Snoop called Trump and his supporters, "racist"

This turnaround comes as a shock for many since Snoop in 2018 spoke out against Kanye West and everyone in the celebrity circuit that supported Donald Trump. On DJ Suss One’s SiriusXM show, Snoop said, “I tell them straight up motherf*****. If you like that n****, you motherf***** racist. F***you, and f*** him.”

