Lady Gaga finally broke her silence on the harsh reviews her last film Joker: Folie à Deux received. The film did not fare well with Joker fans and critics alike. That resulted in its abysmal performance at the box office.

Advertisment

The audiences called it a poor sequel to 2019 Joker which was a standalone film with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker story central to the theme.

Lady Gaga on Joker: Folie à Deux's harsh reviews

In an interview with Elle magazine, Lady Gaga who featured as Joker’s girlfriend and partner Harley Quinn in the film, said that she is unperturbed by the underwhelming performance of her film. Directed by Todd Phillips, the Warner Bros. film released in October 2024.

Advertisment

In this follow-up to the Oscar-winning 2019 box office smash Joker, Lady Gaga starred as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix who returned as Arthur Fleck, DC Comics' prominent villain.

Speaking on the film’s harsh reviews, Lady Gaga said, “People just sometimes don’t like some things. It’s that simple. And I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it. And you keep going, even if something didn’t connect in the way that you intended.” Joker: Folie à Deux review: Lady Gaga is underutilised in a boring, uninspiring sequel

Unperturbed by the harsh reviews, Lady Gaga said, “When that makes its way into your life, that can be hard to get control of.”

Advertisment

Lady Gaga is currently busy promoting her seventh studio album, Mayhem. Connecting her work in films and music, the singer added, “It’s part of the mayhem.”

Also read: Lady Gaga's seventh studio album Mayhem: Release date, album art and everything you need to know