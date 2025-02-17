From the New York Indian Film Festival to IFFI in Goa, a short documentary feature on young girls changing their lives with football has been making its mark, breaking notions of western feminism and championing the cause for women to stand up for their rights. Kicking Balls by director Vijayeta Kumar proves that passion can take you to places.

On just a regular trip to Ajmer city, Vijayeta spotted some girls playing football in what used to be the compound of her old school. Curious about how a small city like Ajmer had started training girls in football, something she'd never seen before, she followed the girls. Kicking Balls is a result of that curiosity. Now, after travelling with her film to close to 10-12 film festivals around the world, the film has finally been released in India on Prasar Bharti’s OTT app Waves.

Speaking about why she made this film and how Kicking Balls will act as an eye-opener for those who are unaware of a young girl’s struggle in a small city of India, Vijayeta Kumar bares it all.

Here are the edited excerpts of our chat:

Q: How did you come up with the idea? What struck you to make a film on this topic?

A: I'm from Ajmer. I went to visit the city a couple of years ago when I spotted a football camp at what was the compound of my old school. As I drove past, I saw these girls play football and I got curious about them because my school didn't have a girls football team. Then I met them and came to know about this project.

So, I spent some more time just hanging out with them, getting to know them, getting to know their stories and I just felt that this is a story that needs to be told and the world needs to know this.

Q: What was the response to your film during its festival run?

A: It’s gone to like almost 10-12 film festivals. The film was received really well at festivals. It also won a couple of awards and we found some beautiful audiences for the film. They had a lot of questions. They were totally engaged with the film. They wanted to know more. Festivals helped us build a lot of visibility for the film.

Girls fighting child marriage with football

Q: Where are these girls from your documentary now?

A: So, a lot of them are pursuing football. Some are pursuing further studies. They are fully on their own path now. They have broken away from their marriages. Some have gotten divorced. One of the girls in the film is now a FIFA certified coach. She trains others. A few of them are playing Under-17 football in the state football team. They have got college admissions through the sports quota. We can safely say that they are now pursuing their dreams.

Q: Would you be able to say that this is a result of the visibility that their stories have got via your film?

A: No, the film had nothing to do with it. This is what they have done on their own. For me, this was just about telling their stories to people in the urban areas who have no idea how things work in villages. Even if I didn't make the film, they would still be doing this.

Q: Why did you want to tell their story to the world?

A: I was very inspired by them when I heard their stories. Then I also wanted to shatter the western idea of feminism we have in big cities. I'm now in Mumbai for 15 years. Before that, I studied in Delhi. In these cities, we feel feminism is about the things we do, like how we can stand up against the men in our lives. But when I saw these girls, I understood what true feminism means. They are fighting for their lives, literally at the grassroots level.

When you see them you realise that they are standing up for their rights without the privilege or a solid support system. Their fight and struggle is inspiring.

Collaboration with Guneet Monga

Q: What can you tell us about your collaboration with Guneet Monga on the film?

A: Guneet Monga was the first person I approached. She came on board. Then Ashwini Yardi came on board. I approached her because she had that background from Viacom. She made this amazing TV show called Balika Vadhu. She’s someone who believes in this cause and supports the movement. I got very lucky in finding my producers.

Q: Why was the film only released on Waves, the Prasad Bharti OTT and not a mainstream streaming partner like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?

A: Waves will take the film to the audience it's intended for. I've already taken the film to urban audiences via film festivals. Now I feel this film needs to be seen by people in smaller towns, in villages and Waves gives that kind of accessibility, which, like, a Netflix or anything else doesn't.