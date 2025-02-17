Reflecting on his journey as an artist, Malaysian music artist Sasi The Don who likes being called the "Reggae Ambassador of Asia” by his fans opened about new single called Santhosham, how he envisions spreading positivity and joy through his music and more.

In an exclusive chat with WION, Sasi The Don spoke about his one true objective behind making music and that is creating joy in the lives of those who enjoy his genre of music.

Here are the edited excerpts of our chat:

Q: Congrats on your new song, Santhosham? What does it signify?

A: Music is a great tool to do wonderful things. Different song creators and artists around the world create music for different purposes. For me, from the beginning, music has always been a tool to spread my messages, my ideas, and positivity—especially joy.

People often say happiness comes from within, and that’s true as individuals but the real essence of spreading happiness is sharing it with the people who matter. That’s where I draw the line and take happiness to a whole new level: celebrating it with people who matter. As I convey in the song’s lyrics and message, it’s about sharing a piece of the cake with those who matter. That’s how I view my positive message going out to those who listen to this song.

Tamil music and reggae rhythms

Q: Santhosham is a unique blend of Tamil music and reggae rhythms. How did you approach combining these diverse styles, and what challenges did you face during the process?

A: I think the point about challenges during the process of making the song is less about facing obstacles and more about feeling content and satisfied with the outcome. That was the main focus of what I was trying to achieve. All my life, I’ve been the kind of artist or producer who creates songs that always sound different. I don’t want to be seen as a copycat or hypocrite, especially when it comes to reggae. Reggae is not my culture—it originates from the Caribbean—but it’s a style of music I’ve always been a fan of since my younger years. The artists I grew up listening to always taught me something unique about reggae music.

Different reggae artists come from different cultures and countries. For instance, Apache Indian—he’s a British-born Indian, and his music resonated deeply with me. He had this unique style of mixing Asian Indian elements with powerful reggae beats, which became his signature.

As a Tamil artist, I’ve always taken the Tamil language very seriously, out of love for the language. Tamil is such a powerful language, and bringing Santhosham to life was all about incorporating South Asian and South Indian musical elements with strong reggae beats. That’s how the whole fusion idea came together.

I had moments where I questioned whether to include Tamil or not, but I realised it was time to elevate the combination of Tamil and English to a new level.

Q: From collaborating with global icons like Dr. Alban and Apache Indian to opening for stars like Shaggy, what has been your most memorable experience, and how have these shaped your musical journey?

A: As a reggae artist, most of us usually draw inspiration from the works of Bob Marley. Bob Marley serves as the main point of connection for all of us because his music has always been a benchmark—not just in terms of work, but also in terms of his message, emotion, and composition.

As a person, he molded what it means to deliver a positive message through a song. I think all of us, as artists, have taken this message deeply in our own ways.

I grew up in Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur, in a very small suburb. Life was simple, but music kept me occupied and motivated throughout my life. From the days of listening to Dr. Alban, Apache Indian, Shaggy, and others, these artists represented the modern evolution of reggae music—the more electronic, digital, and fusion styles of reggae. Discovering this music made my life very exciting. But one of the best parts of my journey was meeting the people I idolized. The senior artists I grew up listening to completely changed my life. This wasn’t something I ever saw coming. I never thought I’d be a singer. I never thought I’d go on stage and entertain people. That was the last thing I thought I’d do, but everything fell into place.

In the beginning, I wasn’t sure what was happening, but now, after 25 years, I realize that this is what I was chosen to do.

India's long association with reggae music

Q: What do you feel makes reggae such a powerful medium for connecting cultures, and how have you adapted it to resonate with Indian and global audiences?

A: To me, the purpose of reggae has always stayed true to its roots and its existence. Reggae began as the music of the people, often self-taught musicians who emerged during the genre’s formative years. It wasn’t about money or wealth—it was about creating something meaningful, occupying life with purpose. From the early pioneers before Bob Marley to Marley himself, reggae has always had the power to inspire and unite, not just as a genre but as a movement.

Reggae grew from the small island of Jamaica and crossed the globe, touching every corner of the world. Today, you see reggae being embraced in places like Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and beyond. Bob Marley, being one of the greatest global icons of our lifetime, played a massive role in spreading reggae’s influence. Along the way, reggae has not only inspired cultures worldwide but has also been shaped by these cultures in return.

I’ve always felt reggae is a powerful medium because it is rooted in love and positivity. Reggae doesn’t speak of hate; it doesn’t involve dissing or negativity. It’s a genre that teaches respect, spreads joy, and uplifts the human spirit. It’s music that changes your mood and your perspective, encouraging you to see life differently.

Even in Indian cinema, music legends like Ilaiyaraaja, A. R. Rahman, and Anirudh have infused reggae-inspired elements into their compositions. Whether people consciously recognise it as reggae or not, those songs always resonated and became hits because of their infectious rhythm and soul.

Indian culture, being deeply connected to movies and music, has always been influenced by a mix of global sounds. Reggae, with its unique frequency and uplifting energy, naturally connects with people. It has a way of tuning us into a better state of mind, changing how we feel about the world around us. That’s why I believe Indians, and people everywhere, resonate with reggae so well. It’s not about whether it’s Indian or not—it’s about the universal language of love and positivity that reggae carries.