Panchayat Season 4 OTT Release Date: Fans of the Panchayat have got a massive treat. Celebrating the fifth anniversary of the comedy drama, Amazon Prime India has announced the release date of season 4.

On Thursday, the streaming giant announced that the popular series Panchayat has been renewed for the fourth season. The first season of the show premiered in April 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown and became an instant hit among the masses.

Panchayat season 4 release date announced

Prime Video and TVF’s much-loved show has been renewed for the fourth season. The makers have announced the exciting news with a teaser featuring lead actor Jitendra Kumar. The popular series will arrive on the streamer on July 2.

On April 3, Prime Video shared a video featuring Jeetender, actress Gia Manek, best known for playing Gopi Bahu in popular Indian daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya, and other influencers like Bhupendra Jogi, Darshan Magdum, discussing how the show became a meme sensation.

“Meeting meeting when? watch till the end," wrote the makers.

The surprise announcement thrilled the fans. Sharing their excitement for the new season, one user wrote,''Multiverse of madness 🤣🤣🤣.''

Another commented, "Dekh raha hai binod😳 naya season jald hi aa raha hai 😍.''

More about Panchayat

The comedy-drama, which is among OTT's most beloved Indian shows, revolves around a young boy, Abhishek, who is an engineering graduate with big dreams. However, he ends up taking the government job of secretary at a panchayat office in the village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh. The rest of the show revolves around his adventures with the villagers.

Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra & Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra & Akshat Vijaywargiya, Panchayat stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.