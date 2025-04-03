Some movies, despite being great, end up being box office disappointments and are ignored when they make their big-screen debut, only to be rediscovered later and become cult classics.

Advertisment

Whether it was thanks to the internet or home video releases, these five movies would go on to become fan favourites.

Also Read: Three way box office clash between Bazooka, Alappuzha Gymkhana and MaranaMass this April 10th

The Thing (1982)

Advertisment

The Thing Photograph: (X/UniversalPictures)

Director John Carpenter's classic horror movie was not well received by critics. Movie-going audiences did not connect with its dark tone and bleak ending, and when factoring in the stiff competition from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the movie bombed at the box office.

The movie attained cult status due to home video and TV and would go on to be considered one of the greatest sci-fi horror movies ever made.

Advertisment

Also Read: Hugh Jackman's Wolverine to return in Avengers: Doomsday

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Shawshank Redemption Photograph: (X/wbpictures)

While it may be hard to believe now, this beloved movie, despite glowing reviews, was a box office bomb, grossing $16 million against a $20 million budget at the time of its release.

The movie gained its now-beloved status after the release of its home video and regular TV broadcasts, leading to a theatrical re-release that earned $73 million worldwide.

Blade Runner (1982)

Blade Runner Photograph: (X/AlconEntertainmnet)

At the time of its release, the movie was not well received by critics and audiences, especially in the US, due to its slow pace and complex themes, not to mention the studio recutting the original version before its release.

However, the movie did find an audience internationally, and the studio would go on to re-release the original version of the film, leading it to receive universal acclaim and be considered one of the most influential sci-fi movies of all time.

Also Read: Kesari Chapter 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar looks fierce as he brings untold story of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Fight Club (1999)

Fight Club Photograph: (X/20thcentury)

When it hit theatres, this now-cult classic movie was panned by many critics. This, along with a poor marketing campaign by the studio, led to the movie underperforming at the box office.

The movie would gain its now-cult status thanks to its home video release and would go on to be considered one of the most influential movies of the 1990s.

The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride Photograph: (X/20thcentury)

Unlike the other movies on this list, The Princess Bride did enjoy moderate box office success at the time of its release, but due to poor marketing, it did not reach a wide audience initially. However, the movie achieved its cult status after its home video release, becoming a global phenomenon and one of the most quoted movies of all time.

Also Read: Jean Claude Van Damme accused of having sex with multiple trafficked women