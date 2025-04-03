Despite being great, some movies end up as box office failures and are ignored when they make their big-screen debut, only to be rediscovered later by a new audience and become cult classics.

Here are five Bollywood films that found their audience long after leaving cinemas.

Nayak: The Real Hero (2001)

Nayak

A remake of the Tamil blockbuster Mudhalvan, this movie followed a journalist who was made Chief Minister of a state for a day. It was a box office failure but later achieved cult status after its TV debut. A sequel is now in the works.

Tumbbad (2018)

Tumbbad

This brilliant folk horror movie struggled at the box office due to poor marketing, its unique style, and complex themes. However, it found its audience through OTT platforms and even received a theatrical re-release, becoming the most successful re-release in Indian cinema history.

No Smoking (2007)

No Smoking

This thriller failed to make an impact in theatres due to mixed reviews and its dark tone, grossing only ₹3 crores ($350K) against a budget of ₹20 crores ($2.3 million). However, word of mouth helped it gain cult status, and it is now considered one of the best Indian thrillers ever made.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2018)

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

This action-comedy about a man who cannot feel pain struggled to find an audience due to poor marketing and a limited release. Despite this, it received critical acclaim and became a cult classic after its release on OTT platforms. Today, it is regarded as one of the best martial arts movies made in India.

Manorama Six Feet Under (2007)

Manorama Six Feet Under

Directed by Navdeep Singh, this movie follows an amateur detective investigating a murder in a remote village. Though it was critically well received, it failed to connect with audiences due to its slow pace and unconventional narrative. However, it gained cult status after airing on TV and is now widely regarded as a must-watch.

