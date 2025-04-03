Star Trek: Strange New Worlds just dropped its official tease for its upcoming third season. The Paramount+ series dropped the first look of the show and from what we see, it takes the story forward, explains the cliffhanger of the previous season, teases ten brand new adventures aboard the USS Enterprise and much more.

There’s also a murder mystery aboard the Enterprise.

What we know about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3

We will also get to see Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has already been renewed for a fourth season. Season 4 is currently being filmed in Toronto. Meanwhile, season 3 does not have an official premiere date but according to reports, it will debut this summer.

The season 3 of the show will have returning cast including Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn. Guest stars for the season are Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Scrofano and Carol Kane.

For the show, Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners and executive producers via Weed Road Pictures and HMRX respectively. Alex Kurtzman, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Davy Perez, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Chris Fisher, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth are also executive producers.

The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Watch teaser here:

More Star Trek offerings

Paramount+ also has more to offer for Star Trek fans asin addition to Strange Worlds, there is Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which has already been renewed for Season 2.