Up until last year, we were only discussing one Netflix show, Baby Reindeer, for how great it was – its storyline, its natural progression, its stark realism. We now have another show that has taken to everyone’s fancy and it’s Adolescence.

Advertisment

Adolescence is now most popular on Netflix

The crime drama series about a teenage boy who stabs his classmate and gets arrested for murder - has shocked everyone and there is not a single person who is not talking about it. Without any big-budget marketing campaigns and over-the-top advertisements for the series, Adolescence has caught the attention of people who are constantly looking for new content.

This has also transformed into numbers and the show is now rising in popularity. The series has joined Netflix’s list of its most popular English-language TV series of all time at No. 9 with 96.7 million views thus far, pushing Stranger Things Season 3 (94.8 million) down to No. 10 and knocking Bridgerton Season 2 (93.8 million) off the list.

Advertisment

Netflix drama 'Adolescence' to be made available to watch for free in schools

This feat deserves a special mention because these numbers are just generated over 17 days. It’s been only a little over two weeks that Adolescence has risen to the ranks of most popular on Netflix list.

Adolescence actor Owen Cooper to make his film debut with Margot Robbie

Advertisment

For those unversed, Netflix measures its most popular series lists accounting for 91 days of viewership, which means that Adolescence has more than two months to keep climbing higher.

Fans can't believe that Adolescence makers hid this secret detail in episode 3