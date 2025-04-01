Adolescence actor Owen Cooper has emerged as a good actor as the star of Netflix show stunned fans with his praiseworthy performance as a child murderer. Owen has been praised by both critics and fans for his emotionally balanced performance as a teenage boy who commits murder out of rage after being bullied in school.

According to latest reports, Owen Cooper will now share the big screen with Margot Robbie in her upcoming film. This project will act as his big Hollywood debut.

Owen Cooper

It’s been a great start to the year for Owen who is winning accolades for his performance. The Netflix series, a little heavy on the heart, follows the harrowing story of a young boy accused of stabbing his female classmate.

Owen Cooper plays a teenage boy named Jamie who is accused of murdering his classmate, a female. Adolescence is notably Owen’s first acting stint.

About the film

The film is an adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel Wuthering Heights and is directed by Emerald Fennell. Margot Robbie not only stars in the film but is also producing it.

The Barbie actress will essay the role of Catherine Earnshaw. She will be seen alongside Jacob Elordi who will portray the brooding Heathcliff. Charlotte Mellington has been cast as the younger version of Cathy.

The film, an adaptation of Emily Brontë’s haunting gothic masterpiece, Wuthering Heights delves into the turbulent life of Heathcliff, a mysterious outsider raised on the Yorkshire moors. His deep, all-consuming love for his adoptive sister, Catherine, takes a tragic turn when she chooses to marry another. Heartbroken, Heathcliff departs, only to return with a vengeful desire.