Netflix’s Adolescence has become a hot favourite among recent watchers. The true-crime style series explores the dark side of school as a teenage boy gets arrested for murdering his classmate. What follows next is what the show explores. The show has become a huge topic point on the internet with people taking sides.

Advertisment

Adolescence is hugely popular

While the show is already earning critical acclaim, there is another thing that has caught the attention of the fans of the show. Following a huge streaming success, Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne's hard-hitting drama has just revealed a secret behind one of its most appreciated episode.

Netflix show 'Adolescence' shines light on toxic online influences

Advertisment

In episode three, we see a scene where psychologist Briony Ariston is seen taking a session with teen Jamie Miller after he's been charged with the murder of a girl at his school. The episode is hard-hitting as we see how Jamie loses his cool at several times with the much older psychologist, sometimes almost getting too physically close to her.

Who's that hottie? Lizzo shares weight loss transformative pics

Fans wonder how they missed this detail from ep 3

Advertisment

In an Instagram post, wigmaker Samuel James shared pictures of the wig he created specifically for Briony in this episode, as well as a snap of Doherty during the fitting.

For the character, Doherty has a shoulder-length hairdo.

As news of the wig came out, fans mentioned how they got fooled. One wrote, "First time ever I didn't realise someone was wearing a wig on the screen! I can normally tell straight away! Well done.”

"Wow. Never would have thought that was a wig!" someone else added, while another person wrote called the look "Stunning".