Netflix's latest hit series Adolescence has sparked anxiety among UK parents, most of them now worried about the toxic and misogynistic influences their children are exposed to online. The show, which tells the story of a 13-year-old boy arrested for a horrifying crime, has become a talking point in living rooms and offices across the country, with over 24 million views in its first four days, Adolescence has resonated with audiences disturbed by the rising cases of knife crimes committed by young people and the misogynistic rhetoric of online influencers. Watch in for more details!