Val Kilmer was confined to his bed in his final years, was ‘very frail at the end’al Kilmer was reportedly confined to his bed in the final years. The Hollywood star died at the age of 65 due to pneumonia. Kilmer had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and had reportedly recovered.

Cancer treatment left him bed-bound

Sources close to the Kilmer family told TMZ that the cancer treatment had affected the actor’s energy and left him bed-bound “for years before his death.”

The insider added that Kilmer “simply couldn’t keep fighting at the end,” they shared, adding, “his body eventually shut down.” The actor was reportedly “very frail at the end of his life,” and his death was not sudden.

The source also revealed that Kilmer was reportedly hospitalized earlier this year.

In February, a video of Kilmer wearing a Batman mask was posted on his Instagram page. The video, however, was not a recent one - taken “years ago.”

Kilmer’s last public appearance was in 2019, when he attended the Thespians Go Hollywood Gala with his daughter Mercedes. Mercedes and her brother Jack, 29, are making funeral arrangements at present.

Val Kilmer’s health struggles

Back in 2017, Kilmer confirmed his cancer diagnosis. He shared details about his health struggles in his 2020 memoir titled I’m Your Huckleberry.

“One night, I suddenly awoke vomiting blood that covered the bed like a scene out of The Godfather,” Kilmer wrote, recounting an evening he spent at the guest house of his former girlfriend Cher.

“I prayed immediately, then called 911. Then alerted my hostess. Cher stepped in and stepped up.”

